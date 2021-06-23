Colombia reaches 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 as cases surge

  • Cemetery and funeral workers lift a coffin containing the remains of a man who died of COVID-19, at the Zipaquira's Park Cemetery in Zipaquira, Colombia, Friday, June 18, 2021. Funeral workers in Colombia are struggling to dispose of bodies as the country experiences a surge in deaths from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
  • A cemetery worker cremates the remains of a man who died from the new coronavirus, at the crematorium of Zipaquira's Park Cemetery in Zipaquira, Colombia, Friday, June 18, 2021. Funeral workers in Colombia are struggling to dispose of bodies as the country experiences a surge in deaths from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
  • A cat sits on a new coffin in a storage area of the Zipaquira's Park Cemetery in Zipaquira, Colombia, Friday, June 18, 2021. Funeral workers in Colombia are struggling to dispose of bodies as the country experiences a surge in deaths from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
  • A funeral worker spreads out his arms as he is disinfected after handling the remains of a person who died from the new coronavirus, outside the crematorium at the Zipaquira's Park Cemetery in Zipaquira, Colombia, Friday, June 18, 2021. Funeral workers in Colombia are struggling to dispose of bodies as the country experiences a surge in deaths from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
  • Family members attend a memorial service for a relative who died from the new coronavirus, in the chapel at the Zipaquira's Park Cemetery in Zipaquira, Colombia, Friday, June 18, 2021. Funeral workers in Colombia are struggling to dispose of bodies as the country experiences a surge in deaths from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
1 / 5

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Colombia

Cemetery and funeral workers lift a coffin containing the remains of a man who died of COVID-19, at the Zipaquira's Park Cemetery in Zipaquira, Colombia, Friday, June 18, 2021. Funeral workers in Colombia are struggling to dispose of bodies as the country experiences a surge in deaths from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
MANUEL RUEDA
·3 min read

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia reached 100,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 this week, becoming just the tenth country in the world to hit the grim milestone.

The South American nation of 50 million has been registering a growing number of daily cases since April and over the past seven days it had the world’s third-highest per capita death rate from COVID-19, according to data published by Oxford University.

On Monday night, President Iván Duque blamed antigovernment protests that began at the end of April for many of the fatalities, saying that “more than 10,000 deaths could have been avoided” if Colombians had not held large gatherings over the past seven weeks.

But epidemiologists in Colombia said it's too soon to tell how much of an impact the protests had on the current surge in COVID-19 deaths.

“The protests definitely played a role” in coronavirus contagion, said Diego Rosselli, a professor of epidemiology at the Javeriana University in Bogota. “But at this moment putting any number on how many deaths they caused is mere speculation."

More than 25,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Colombia since May 1, or about a quarter of those who have died from the disease since the first case of coronavirus was registered in Colombia in March of last year.

Rosselli said more contagious variants of the virus may have contributed to the sharp acceleration in death rates, as has happened in nearby countries like Argentina and Brazil.

Fatigue with sanitary measures – like using facemasks – crowded living arrangements and fewer restrictions on gatherings have also fueled contagion in Colombia and elsewhere in South America. The region makes up just 5% of the world’s population but accounts for almost a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths.

In Colombia, the rise in cases comes as the government lifts some of the last restrictions it had put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus and allows nightclubs, bars and cinemas to open for the first time in more than a year.

Cities like Medellin and Bogota are also preparing to hold trade shows and music events that will be attended by thousands of people, while 10,000 people recently attended a soccer match in the coastal city of Barranquilla.

Municipal governments say they have no option but to allow these events in order to regain jobs and help the economy get back on its feet.

Colombia’s unemployment rate doubled last year as the government implemented several lockdowns to slow down contagion and the country’s GDP shrank by 7%.

Vaccination sped up in June with up to 350,000 doses administered in one day, but only 10% of Colombia's population is fully vaccinated.

Doctors fear that recent decisions to allow more gatherings will increase the number of severely ill patients arriving at hospitals, which are already struggling to cope. In Bogota, Cali and Medellin, more than 95% of intensive care beds at hospitals are already occupied.

Paola Cabra, an emergency room doctor in the Samaritana University Hospital in Bogota, said the best thing would be to return to lockdowns to decrease infections.

“But in a country like Colombia you can’t do that,” Cabra said. “Most people here work independently to make a living and cannot afford to stay home doing nothing.”

The hospital’s 19 intensive care units for COVID-19 patients have been full for weeks, forcing staff to add respirators and other equipment to ER beds.

“I would like to be wrong,” Cabra said. “But it looks like the situation will get worse in the following weeks.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Delta variant​ could cause next COVID wave: "This virus will still find you"

    Just 45% of Americans fully vaccinated and only 16 states that have fully vaccinated more than half of their populations,

  • Biden urges shots for young adults as variant concern grows

    The U.S. government is stepping up efforts to get younger Americans vaccinated for COVID-19 as the White House acknowledges it will miss two key vaccination benchmarks and as concern grows about the spread of a new variant that threatens to set the country back in the months ahead. The delta variant, first identified in India, in the last two weeks has come to represent more than 20% of coronavirus infections in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday. “The delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said at a White House briefing on the virus.

  • Letters to the Editor: I am vaccinated and, now, unmasked. Why shouldn't I be?

    Going around wearing a mask when you are vaccinated and healthy is neurotic, not normal.

  • Almost 900 Secret Service employees were infected with COVID

    Roughly 900 U.S. Secret Service employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to government records obtained by a government watchdog group. Secret Service records show that 881 people on the agency payroll were diagnosed with COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and March 9, 2021, according to documents obtained by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. More than 11% of Secret Service employees were infected.

  • Houston hospital workers fired or resigned over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

    Over 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get a COVID vaccine have been fired or resigned, according to a hospital spokesperson.

  • U.S. to give asylum seekers whose cases were closed another chance

    U.S. to give asylum seekers whose cases were closed another chance

  • From Biden to Congress, Big Tech is under mounting pressure

    Without speaking a word or scratching a pen across paper, President Joe Biden drove up the pressure on Big Tech companies already smarting under federal and congressional investigations, epic antitrust lawsuits and near-constant condemnation from politicians of both parties. Biden last week elevated a fierce critic of Big Tech, antitrust legal scholar Lina Khan, to head the powerful Federal Trade Commission. The surprise move was a clear signal of a tough stance toward tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple, and came as sweeping bipartisan legislation advanced in the House that could curb their market power and force them to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business.

  • Xi congratulates Chinese astronauts aboard space station

    Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with three astronauts who are making the country's space station their home for the next three months, and called their mission an important milestone in China’s space industry. The crew consisting of former air force pilots Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo arrived at the Tianhe space station last week. Throughout their stay, they will carry out science experiments and maintenance, space walks and prepare the station for receiving two additional modules next year.

  • Five years on, Brexit bedevils pandemic-hit UK

    Five years on from Britain's shock decision to quit the European Union, the wounds opened by Brexit have yet to heal, and analysts say its far-reaching changes are only just beginning.

  • U.S. President Biden lauds athletes Nassib, Yokoyama for coming out

    "To Carl Nassib and Kumi Yokoyama – two prominent, inspiring athletes who came out this week: I’m so proud of your courage," Biden tweeted https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1407506870181453824 on Tuesday. Nassib's announcement video on Monday, during Pride month, was greeted with support from the NFL and his team, and the 28-year-old took to social media to express his "gratitude and relief."

  • Japanese soccer player Yokoyama comes out as transgender

    Japanese soccer player Kumi Yokoyama said they are transgender — a revelation praised in the U.S. where they play in the National Women’s Soccer League but an identity not legally recognized in Japan. The 27-year-old forward for the Washington Spirit said they felt more comfortable with their own gender identity while living in the United States, where teammates and friends are more open to gender and sexual diversity. “I’m coming out now,” Yokoyama said in a video talk on former teammate Yuki Nagasato’s YouTube channel.

  • Asian Americans lobby to name Navy ship for Filipino sailor

    Asian Americans, veterans and civilians in the U.S. and the Philippines are campaigning to name a Navy warship for a Filipino sailor who bravely rescued two crew members when their ship caught fire more than a century ago, earning him a prestigious and rare Medal of Honor. Supporters say naming a ship for Telesforo Trinidad would honor not just the only Asian American in the U.S. Navy granted the nation's highest award for valor, but the tens of thousands of Filipinos and Americans of Filipino descent who have served in the U.S. Navy since 1901, when the Philippines was a United States territory.

  • DOJ seizes 36 U.S. website domains with links to Iran in disinformation crackdown

    American officials seized 36 news website domains linked to Iran's government for spreading disinformation as part of a propaganda campaign, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.Why it matters: The action comes at a time of heightened tension between the two countries, with Iran's hardline President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on Monday ruling out negotiating over missiles or meeting with President Biden as the two nations hold talks on returning Tehran to the 2015 nuclear deal.Get market news worthy

  • Adams leads Democrats early in NYC's first ranked-choice mayoral primary; Yang bows out

    Curtis Sliwa, a radio host and 1970s anti-crime activist, is the projected Republican nominee.

  • Plashcke: This was a game that the Clippers couldn't lose

    You don't get many less-than-a-second chances to lose a heartbreaker like the Clippers did to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference finals.

  • Armed rebels have declared war on the Myanmar junta, and the country is gearing up for all-out urban warfare

    Violence in Myanmar took on a new tone on Tuesday when armed members of the People's Defense Force clashed with the military in Mandalay.

  • Australia's mouse plague continues as a horde of mice infest a rural prison, forcing inmates and staff to evacuate

    Swarms of mice have infiltrated a rural prison in the state of New South Wales, as Australia fights one of its worst mice plagues in recent history.

  • Millions become millionaires during Covid pandemic

    Soaring stock markets and property prices help boost the wealth of the wealthy, research suggests.

  • Kim Jong Un's sister says US faces 'greater disappointment' if it wants to resume talks with North Korea

    Kim Yo Jong dismissed restarting talks with the US, saying it was taking her brother's comments "the wrong way."

  • ‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests

    Screenshot/YouTubeA massive country music festival in Kentucky this past weekend started off on rocky footing: Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.“We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,’” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.By the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the “Redneck Rave,” one