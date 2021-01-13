Colombia struggles to keep social leaders safe

  • Followed by her government-assigned bodyguard, community leader Luz Nelly Santana, right, attends a meeting with other leaders who like her have received death threats in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Santana, who runs an organization that helps community leaders fleeing violence to settle in Bogota, is one of the thousands of activists assigned some sort of government protection. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
  • Community leader Luz Nelly Santana, right, meets with other leaders who like her have received death threats in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. “I get death threats on the phone every month," Santana said, "and once a man entered my office and said he was going to kill me.” (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
  • Escorted by a government-assigned bodyguard, community leader Luz Nelly Santana, arrives for a meeting with other leaders who like her have had their lives threatened by illegal armed groups in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Santana survived a 1994 massacre where 35 people died when guerrillas attacked a street party organized by another leftist faction that was trying to abandon arms and embrace above-ground politics. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
  • Community leader Baldoino Asprilla shows a death threat that was sent to him, during an interview in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Last year 120 community leaders were murdered in Colombia according to the U.N.’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, up from 107 a year earlier. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
  • Community leader Luz Nelly Santana, whose life has been threatened by illegal armed groups, talks during an interview in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Santana and her daughter survived a massacre where 35 people were killed during a street party and decided to flee to the capital where she has lived ever since. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
  • Community leader Luz Nelly Santana shows one of the many death threats she has received in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The Afro-Colombian community leader sometimes uses a hat or a turban to disguise herself and always wears a bulletproof vest. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
1 / 6

Colombia Persecuted Leaders

Followed by her government-assigned bodyguard, community leader Luz Nelly Santana, right, attends a meeting with other leaders who like her have received death threats in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Santana, who runs an organization that helps community leaders fleeing violence to settle in Bogota, is one of the thousands of activists assigned some sort of government protection. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
ASTRID SUÁREZ and MARKO ÁLVAREZ

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Just taking a walk in the streets of Colombia’s capital can feel dangerous for Luz Nelly Santana.

The Afro-Colombian community leader sometimes she uses a hat or a turban for disguise. She always wears a bulletproof vest. And she's followed by a bodyguard assigned by the government.

“I get death threats on the phone every month," Santana said, "and once a man entered my office and said he was going to kill me.”

Santana, who runs an organization that helps community leaders fleeing violence to settle in Bogota, is one of more than 3,700 activists given some sort of protection from Colombia's government.

The country is widely seen as one of the world's most dangerous places to be a community leader or advocate for human rights or environmental issues. Last year 120 community leaders were murdered in Colombia according to the U.N.’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, up from 107 a year earlier.

Decades of bloody civil conflict involving government forces, leftist guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries linked to landowners and powerful drug trafficking groups have created an atmosphere in which many factions feel little hesitation at trying to kill or intimate those who oppose them.

Activists are often targeted for denouncing or being seen to interfere with drug trafficking or illegal logging or mining, or for trying to protect communities confronting armed gangs.

Santana survived a 1994 massacre in which active guerrillas attacked a street party organized by another leftist faction that was trying to abandon arms and embrace above-ground politics. She and her daughter huddled at home as 35 people were being killed outside, and decided to flee to the capital where she has lived ever since.

Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office says most of the attacks in recent years on community leaders have come from drug trafficking groups like the Gulf Clan and elements of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia that broke off from the guerrilla group after it demobilized following a 2016 peace deal with Colombia's government.

Officials also say that a smaller rebel group, the National Liberation Army, has been involved in attacking social leaders.

Camilo Gonzalez Posso, president of the Institute for Peace and Development think tank, said much of the violence stems from groups fighting to control drug routes and businesses, such as illegal mines, abandoned by the former rebels after the peace agreement.

“We thought that our situation would improve with the peace deal, but it hasn’t’ turned out that way” said Clemencia Carabalí, an activist in the southwestern province of Cauca who helps mobilize victims of Colombia’s conflicts to seek reparations. “Many times I can’t even leave my house, and I have to avoid moving around at certain times and going to some places” she said.

Others have taken more extreme measures. Luis Ernesto Olave, from the western province of Choco, said he had to leave Colombia several times after receiving death threats from the National Liberation Army. Now 46, he's spent half of his life promoting human rights and fighting against illegal mining and corruption in his province.

“We have noticed that when community leaders are threatened they go silent, as well as their organizations, and that interrupts the creation of new groups” said Sirley Muñoz a spokeswoman for Somos Defensores — “We are Defenders” — an organization that tracks threats against activists.

On Dec. 5, indigenous leader Miguel Tapi was killed in the district of Bahia Solano on Colombia’s Pacific coast. Following the murder, more than 800 members of his community fled their village.

Colombian officials have said that protecting social leaders is a “national priority” and the government has strengthened a unit to prosecute crimes against them, devoting more resources for bodyguards and bulletproof vehicles.

But critics say these plans have failed to reduce the violence. The U.N. high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, recently urged the government to increase protection for activists in rural areas.

Many keep working despite the threats, though sometimes from afar.

Darwin Cuero, from the town of Tumaco on Colombia’s Pacific coast, fled to Bogota after two of his brothers were murdered and he received threats. The Cuero family were well-known activists in Tumaco who had backed the 2016 peace deal.

Darwin said he will continue to work with victims' organizations to seek justice.

“While I am alive and breathing, I will continue to do what I can to bring attention to the rights of victims” Cuero said. “The Colombian state has not been able to guarantee their right to life.”

Latest Stories

  • Here are all the Trump officials who have resigned since the Capitol riot

    Several members of the Trump administration have resigned in apparent protest following last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Panic buttons were inexplicably torn out ahead of Capitol riots, says Ayanna Pressley chief of staff

    Congresswoman’s chief of staff says she was ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘Trump’s aims to incite violence’

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she had a 'close encounter' during the Capitol riot and 'thought I was going to die'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is speaking out about her "traumatizing" experience at the Capitol building during last week's deadly pro-Trump riot, revealing a "very close encounter" made her fear for her life. The New York lawmaker spoke on Instagram about what she described as a "traumatizing week for so many people" after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. She referenced a "close encounter" she had during the riot, one she said she couldn't provide further details on for security reasons."I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me," she said. "And I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die. ... I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. And not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense."Ocasio-Cortez told viewers that it "is not an exaggeration to say that many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated" during the riot, and lawmakers were "very lucky that things happened within certain minutes" so they weren't harmed. "But many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death," Ocasio-Cortez added. She also described having feared, after being taken to a secure location with other lawmakers, that certain "white supremacist members of Congress" would "disclose my location" and "create opportunities to allow me to be hurt" or "kidnaped." > "I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die." @AOC says she feared for her life as a mob looted the Capitol in Washington DC.> > Read more on this story here: https://t.co/67A9hRXauR pic.twitter.com/cZvZZEWnRw> > -- Sky News (@SkyNews) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • GOP Reps. Deny Giving ‘Reconnaissance Tours’ to Capitol Rioters

    Representatives Andy Biggs (R., Ariz.), Mo Brooks (R., Ala.), and Paul Gosar (R., Ariz.) are denying any involvement in organizing last week’s rioting at the U.S. Capitol after a protest organizer claimed he “schemed” with them to put “maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting.”Right-wing activist Ali Alexander's claim that he had colluded with the congressmen came in a since-deleted video on Periscope unearthed by the Project on Government Oversight.He said weeks before the storming of the Capitol that he was planning something big for January 6, the date Congress met to tally the electoral votes and affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win.Alexander planned to “change the hearts and the minds of Republicans who were in that body, hearing our loud roar from outside,” he said. Meanwhile, Representative Mikie Sherrill (D., N.J.) on Tuesday claimed she saw members of Congress leading people through the U.S. Capitol on “reconnaissance” tours one day before supporters of President Trump stormed the building, though she did not name the members or explain how she knew she was witnessing a so-called reconnaissance tour.“We can’t have a democracy if members of Congress are actively helping the president overturn the elections results," she said. "Not only do I intend to see that the president is removed and never runs for office again and doesn’t have access to classified material, I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him; those members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 – a reconnaissance for the next day; those members of Congress that incited this violent crowd; those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy; I'm going to see they are held accountable, and if necessary, ensure that they don't serve in Congress.”Sherill did not say whether the "groups" were Trump supporters or offer any additional information on the "reconnaissance."National Review has reached out to Sherrill for comment.A spokesman for Biggs told the Washington Post that the congressman had never been in touch with Alexander or other protestors and denied involvement in organizing a rally on January 6.“Congressman Biggs is not aware of hearing of or meeting Mr. Alexander at any point — let alone working with him to organize some part of a planned protest,” the statement said.Brooks on Wednesday also denied having any responsibility for the unrest, saying he would not have encouraged any action that could undermine Republican efforts to block the certification of Biden’s victory.“I take great offense at anyone who suggests I am so politically inexperienced as to want to torpedo my honest and accurate election system effort I spent months fighting on,” Brooks wrote.However, the Washington Post notes that videos and posts on social media suggest ties between Alexander, who is a felon, and all three congressmen.Gosar called Alexander “a true patriot” on Twitter and the pair both spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Phoenix last month.> Patriots remain firm in their support for @realDonaldTrump and will not take the theft of this election lying down. StopTheSteaI @ali @MichaelCoudrey @michellemalkin @RudyGiuliani @JennPellegrino @RepAndyBiggsAZ pic.twitter.com/hhPltxHoXn> > -- Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 30, 2020At the same event, Alexander played a video message from Biggs, who called him a “friend” and “hero.” “When it comes to January 6, I will be right down there in the well of the House with my friend from Alabama representative Mo Brooks,” Biggs said in the recording. A spokesperson for Biggs told CNN that the congressman recorded the video at the request of Gosar’s staff.While Alexander has expressed regret over the rioting, saying in a video on Periscope that he wishes people had not entered the Capitol or even gone on the steps, ahead of the unrest he seemed to endorse stopping the certification of the votes by any means.If Democrats stopped an objection from Republicans, “everyone can guess what me and 500,000 others will do to that building,” he wrote on Twitter in December, according to the Daily Beast. “1776 is *always* an option.”At a rally on the eve of the vote, Alexander led a “Victory or death!” chant.However, he told the Washington Post that he had “remained peaceful” during the siege and claimed his earlier speeches “mentioned peace” and were being misrepresented.In a video posted shortly after the Capitol riots on January 6, while Alexander claimed the majority of protestors were peaceful and commended those who did not enter the building, he added, “I don’t disavow this. I do not denounce this.”

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • Panic buttons in Ayanna Pressley's office were 'torn out' ahead of Capitol riot, chief of staff says

    For Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), last week's Capitol attack became even scarier when she got to her office.As The Boston Globe reports, Pressley had "two reasons to be afraid" when President Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last week: "She has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder" that puts her at high risk for COVID-19, and she's a member of the progressive "Squad" that has long been a target of Trump backers. Death threats have led Pressley and her team to routinely run safety drills over the years, so they had a plan when the attackers started making their way into the Capitol, Pressley's chief of staff Sarah Groh told the Globe.Pressley, Pressley's husband, and staffers barricaded the doors of her office, while Groh found gas masks and started looking for the special panic buttons around the office. But, terrifyingly, "every panic button in my office had been torn out — the whole unit," Groh told the Globe. The staff couldn't figure out what happened to the buttons, as they'd used them in the same office before.Eventually, Pressley was taken to other secure rooms with other members of Congress, where she and other Democrats started planning articles of impeachment against Trump. But she did leave one of them when she found herself surrounded by "treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place," Pressley tweeted Tuesday.> The second I realized our "safe room" from the violent white supremacist mob included treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker Members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place, I exited. Furious that more of my colleagues by the day are testing positive.> > — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 12, 2021Read more scary encounters from Massachusetts representatives at The Boston Globe.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Cyprus: Brawl at overcrowded migrant camp injures 25

    More than two dozen migrants were injured during a large brawl between nationals from Syria and several African countries at an overcrowded migrant reception camp outside of Cyprus’ capital, a government official said Tuesday. Interior Ministry spokesman Loizos Michael told The Associated Press that all 25 sustained minor injuries and have since returned to the camp after receiving first aid at Nicosia General Hospital. Michael said around 1,500 migrants are housed at the 1,000-capacity camp, with 600 of those under quarantine in line with coronavirus-prevention protocols.

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • AOC: Nation Can Only Heal Once ‘Oppressed’ Southern States are ‘Liberated’

    Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Tuesday night suggested that the United States can only heal once “oppressed” states in the south are “liberated.”The Squad member’s comments came during an Instagram live stream to her 8.3 million followers about the Capitol Hill riots and the effort to impeach President Trump.During the stream, she said that Democrats' U.S. Senate wins in Georgia were a result of "multi-racial" and "multi-cultural" grassroots organization and a sign that "southern states are not red states, they are suppressed states.""Which means the only way that our country's going to heal is through the actual liberation of southern states,” she said. “The actual liberation of the poor, the actual liberation of working people from economic, social, and racial oppression. That's the only way."> . @aoc says “the only way” the country can heal is for the “actual liberation of southern states” from being Republican states. pic.twitter.com/GiAuDdDYBW> > -- John Gage (@johnrobertgage) January 13, 2021She also renewed her call for Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri to resign or be replaced by Democratic challengers for heading efforts to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win.She has accused Cruz of trying to fundraise off of his election challenge even as President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol.Ocasio-Cortez's rhetoric mirrors that of Stacey Abrams, who has spent the years since her failed Georgia gubernatorial run campaigning against election security laws favored by Republicans, which she has argued are intentionally designed to disenfranchise voters of color. Just as Ocasio-Cortez insisted that southern states do not actually lean conservative, Abrams has insisted that she didn't actually lose the gubernatorial contest to Republican Brian Kemp and has said his victory was simply the result of his manipulation of the voter rolls.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Florida firefighter seen at the Capitol just got arrested. His lawyer blames Trump

    A Central Florida firefighter photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during last week’s pro-MAGA riot was arrested Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.

  • Statue of Iranian commander divides Lebanese

    A hero to some and an enemy to others. A new statue in the Lebanese capital of the Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani is dividing opinion. It was erected on the anniversary of his killing by the U.S. and sits at the entrance to Beirut's mainly Shi'ite southern suburbs. A drone strike killed Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, in January last year. Washington had accused him of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region. To some Lebanese supporters Soleimani is a source of pride. "Martyr Qassem Soleimani means more to us than the statue - his sacrifices for the region and his impact all over. The defeat of Israelis and Americans in Iraq, it's all because of Hajj Qassem Soleimani, so the least we can do is put a statue of Hajj Qassem Soleimani, we give our souls for Hajj Qassem." But others took to social media to criticize what they said was a symbol of Iran’s dominance under the hashtag “Hands_Off_Lebanon". One user remarked that there wasn’t a statue for the victims of the Beirut blast in August. Lebanon has for years been a stage for regional rivalry between Iran and its allies including Syria on the one hand, and U.S.-allied, Sunni-led Gulf Arab states on the other.

  • Officer with knee to George Floyd's neck to be tried alone

    A former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee to George Floyd's neck for minutes will be tried separately from the three other former officers accused in his death, according to an order filed Tuesday that cites limited courtroom space due to COVID-19 restrictions. Derek Chauvin will stand trial alone in March while the other three former officers will be tried together in the summer. In his order, Judge Peter Cahill cited the limitations of physical space during the coronavirus pandemic, saying it is “impossible to comply with COVID-19 physical restrictions” given how many lawyers and support personnel the four defendants say would be present.

  • Ukraine says it will hold to account those accused of meddling in US election

    Ukraine will do everything in its power to hold to account those accused of meddling in elections in the United States, Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on several Ukrainian individuals and entities, accusing them of U.S. election interference and associating with a pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker linked to efforts by President Donald Trump's allies to dig up dirt on President-elect Joe Biden and his son. "For the sake of clarity - regardless of party affiliation, this administration will do everything in its power to hold those responsible for meddling in U.S. elections," Yermak said.

  • Feds: Man who arrived in DC with 2,500 rounds of ammunition texted threats against mayor, Pelosi

    Cleveland Grover Meredith was armed with an assault style rifle, a Glock firearm with high capacity magazines, and over 2,500 rounds of ammunition.

  • 5th House Republican says she will vote to impeach Trump, and more are expected

    Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) became the fifth House Republican to announce she will vote to impeach President Trump on Wednesday, but the final number is expected to be higher. Zero Republicans voted to impeach Trump a year ago, but after Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) said Tuesday afternoon that he will do so this time, and especially after No. 3 House Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) followed suit, it became clear that Trump's second impeachment will have at least modest bipartisan support.> NEW: Rep. Herrera Beutler says she will vote to impeach President Trump, becoming the fifth Republican to commit to the effort following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump rioters. https://t.co/03nov3DHs6 pic.twitter.com/hU2Z1bwHAB> > — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 13, 2021The House will consider and vote on one article of impeachment, accusing Trump of "inciting violence against the government of the United States" and "incitement of insurrection" for encouraging a violent mob to storm the U.S. Capitol last week during a joint session to finalize President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory. Five people died during the violence, including a Capitol Police officer."As many as a dozen Republicans are expected to support impeachment, according to lawmakers and aides of both parties," Politico reports. "But it's unclear how Cheney's public endorsement will change the calculation for Republicans who have been privately dismayed, or even outright enraged, at the president."In her statement, Herrera Beutler said Trump "incited a riot aiming to halt the peaceful transfer of power," and his actions — and lack of meaningful action — "in my reading of the Constitution, were impeachable based on the indisputable evidence we already have," and "I will vote to impeach him." Reps. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) have also said they will vote to impeach.The top two House Republicans, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.), do not support impeachment. But McCarthy, a Trump ally, "has been scrambling behind the scenes about what to do next" and "polling members about whether he should call on Trump to resign," Politico reports. GOP aides say he is open to censuring Trump, but Democrats argue that's too little, too late.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Capitol rioter caught hitting officer with fire extinguisher in viral video

    As the public continues to learn more about the Trump supporters who took over the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, new footage has emerged that shows a rioter hitting an officer in the head with a fire extinguisher during the melee. According to the New York Post, the clip obtained by Storyful shows a sea of MAGA supporters aggressively pushing past a barricade as U.S. Capitol Police tries in futility to keep them corralled on the west side of the building. “They broke through, it’s on!” one man is heard yelling at the beginning of the video.

  • US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953

    A Kansas woman was executed Wednesday for strangling an expectant mother in Missouri and cutting the baby from her womb, the first time in nearly seven decades that the U.S. government has put to death a female inmate. Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m. after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. As a curtain was raised in the execution chamber, Montgomery looked momentarily bewildered as she glanced at journalists peering at her from behind thick glass.