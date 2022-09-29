Colombia Surprises With Smaller-Than-Expected Key Rate Rise

(Bloomberg) -- Colombia unexpectedly slowed the pace of interest rate rises amid signs that the economy’s growth rate is cooling.

The central bank increased the benchmark rate by one percentage point on Thursday, to 10%, Governor Leonardo Villar told reporters in Bogota. Six board members voted for the move, while one argued for a smaller hike, of half a percentage point.

The bank cut its forecast for economic growth next year to 0.7%, from 1.1%.

“Over the next months, there are signs of deceleration in productive activity,” the bank said in its statement. “The fears of a global recession have increased, causing reductions in commodities prices.”

The decision may be a sign that the bank is nearing the end of the steepest series of interest rate increases in its history, which began a year ago when the key rate was 1.75%. The economy is forecast to grow at the fastest pace among major Latin American economies this year, led by strong domestic demand, before slowing sharply next year. The bank raised its outlook for 2022 expansion to 7.8% from 6.9%.

Elsewhere in the region, Mexico raised its policy rate three quarters of a percentage point to 9.25% on Thursday. Brazil’s central bank brought an 18-month series of rate increases to an end this month, while Chile’s central bank said that interest rates may have to move significantly higher.

Colombian inflation accelerated to a 23-year high of 10.8% in August, led by a 26% rise in food prices. Economists surveyed by the central bank expect it to end the year at 11.3%, more than triple the 3% mid-point of the bank’s target.

Higher Prices

Colombian policymakers are also bracing for an increase in fuel prices as the government of President Gustavo Petro starts to phase out gasoline subsidies from next month. Petro is also expected to push through a large increase in the minimum wage, which would take effect from January.

Today’s decision was forecast by 10 of 29 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Eighteen predicted a a hike of 1.5 percentage point, while one had expected 1.25 percentage point.

Today was the first monetary policy meeting of Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo, who took office alongside Petro last month.

