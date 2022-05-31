Colombian Assets Rally on ‘Anyone But Petro’ Election Trade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oscar Medina and Maria Elena Vizcaino
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gustavo Petro
    Colombian economist, politician and former guerrilla fighter

(Bloomberg) -- Colombian assets jumped Tuesday after construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez defied polls to secure a place in the election runoff, reducing the chances that leftist senator Gustavo Petro will be the next president.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The peso closed 4% higher, posting its biggest gain in almost 12 years, after markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday. The yield on peso-denominated bonds due in 2024 fell about 9 basis points to 9.57%, while most dollar notes gained. The cost to protect Colombia against default over five years narrowed, while the nation’s MSCI stock gauge jumped as much as 5.7%.

Petro has worried investors with proposals to overhaul the private pension system, raise taxes and phase out production of oil and coal, the country’s main exports. While Hernandez, a 77-year-old businessman and former mayor of a provincial city, is something of an unknown for many, he’s seen as a safer bet for business interests than Petro.

“The ‘anyone but Petro’ considerations will prevail,” said Edwin Gutierrez, head of emerging markets sovereign debt at Aberdeen Asset Management PLC. “Hernandez stands a better chance of beating him in the second round.”

Petro got 40% of the votes in the first round, against 28% for Hernandez. Still, many of the other candidates that failed to reach the runoff are backing Hernandez in something of an anti-Petro alliance that may put a ceiling on his ability to grow support before the second round on June 19.

Hernandez, who has been compared to Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro for his off-the-cuff -- and at times foul-mouthed -- comments, hasn’t indicated who would run his economic team. He has vowed to crack down on corruption and wasteful spending while saying Colombia must pay its debts. He wants to cut the value added tax to 10% from 19%.

Another thing giving investors comfort is that fact that neither candidate will have a majority in congress so there will be checks and balances on any radical proposals.

State-run energy company Ecopetrol SA, which could be affected by Petro’s proposals to phase out oil exploration, rallied 8.2%, heading for its biggest daily advance in almost a year.

While it’s uncertain how Hernandez will govern if elected, “at least you won’t have the proposal to increase the public pension system, the proposal to cut oil exploration, the proposals to increase the weight of the state in every aspect of the Colombian economy,” said Armando Armenta, a strategist at AllianceBernstein in New York.

“Looking at the breakdown of votes and assuming that a large share of voters are driven by ideology, Hernandez certainly has a much easier path,” said Alvaro Vivanco, head of emerging markets and ESG strategy at Natwest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut.

Still, he said, Petro can’t be counted out completely in a runoff. The peso, which traded through 3,800 per dollar Tuesday, could head toward 3,700, Vivanco said.

Colombia has until now mostly been governed by economically orthodox administrations that fret over credit ratings, fiscal deficits and investor confidence. The country lost its investment grade status in 2021 after a botched tax reform push.

“Very positive results,” said Daniel Rico, a currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. “The market will price a Hernandez victory in two weeks with over 90% probability.”

(Updates market prices throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Tweet Adds Boost to Australian Formula Maker’s 77% Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of infant formula maker Bubs Australia Ltd. soared the most in more than five years after the Sydney-based company struck a deal to ship its product to the US to ease a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying

  • Bitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rose the most in two weeks, trading above $30,000 as investors and strategists said the digital currency is showing signs of bottoming out.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearThe largest c

  • Ukraine Latest: Germany and Greece Pledge More Weaponry for Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders wrapped up a two-day summit after agreeing to pursue a ban on Russian oil imports in the latest effort to punish President Vladimir Putin, as Kremlin-led forces on the ground closed in on the eastern region of Luhansk. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerNATO Should Think Twice Before Accep

  • US STOCKS-S&P edges down after last week's rally with inflation in focus

    The S&P 500 fell slightly on Tuesday after a three-session rally as volatile trading in oil prices kept soaring inflation in focus and investors reacted to hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official. Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were declining and after outperforming earlier in the session, energy lost ground and was last down 0.8% in late afternoon trading as oil prices turned negative.

  • Duolingo CEO says he doesn't worry about recession: ‘We want this to be a 100-year company’

    As the possibility of a recession continues to weigh on tech stocks, language-learning website and mobile app Duolingo (DUOL) is shrugging off near-term volatility and focusing on future growth.

  • Mike Duggan pushes back against report he outed FBI informant amid city hall investigation

    Mayor Mike Duggan pushed back against a report that he outed a confidential FBI informant in a public corruption investigation

  • New York couple accused of laundering $4.5 billion in crypto still in plea talks

    A New York couple accused of laundering $4.5 billion in cryptocurrency tied to the 2016 hack of digital currency exchange Bitfinex are still negotiating a possible plea deal while reviewing more than 1.1 gigabytes of evidence in the case, prosecutors said. Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 32, the self-proclaimed "Crocodile of Wall Street," were due to appear in a federal court in Washington this coming Friday. But in a court filing on Monday, U.S. Memorial Day, federal prosecutors asked to postpone the hearing until Aug. 2, citing "discussions regarding possible resolutions of the case short of trial" and the need for the defendants to review "voluminous financial records" turned over by the government.

  • Biden, in Rare Powell Meeting, Seeks to Deflect Inflation Blame

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden used a rare meeting with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to declare that he’s respecting the central bank’s independence - while simultaneously shifting responsibility for taming decades-high inflation ahead of the November midterms. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers H

  • Bank of Canada Set to Deliver Another Jumbo Rate Hike: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada is set to take another aggressive step in its hiking cycle, moving swiftly to tame inflation by bringing its policy interest rate back to a more neutral level.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns I

  • Treasuries Slide as Inflation Concerns Keep Rate-Hike Bets Alive

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries extended their slump in New York, driving the yield on the benchmark 10-year note up by the most in more than three weeks, as renewed inflation concerns and economic data supported expectations for multiple Federal Reserve hikes in coming months. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerNATO Should Think Tw

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off the gas to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in Europe.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapGazprom PJSC halted pipeline

  • WRAPUP 2-Rising cost of living hurts U.S. consumer confidence; house prices soar

    U.S. consumer confidence eased modestly in May as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates force Americans to become more cautious about buying big ticket items, including motor vehicles and houses, which could curtail economic growth. "We can never underestimate the U.S. consumer," said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. The ban excludes oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline thus allowing refineries in Eastern Europe and Germany to continue imports. Poland and Germany, however, said they would phase out all purchases via the pipeline by the end of 2022.

  • Summer travel deals are rare amid 'very strong' demand, KAYAK CEO says

    KAYAK CEO Steve Hafner joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the demand and expectations for summer travel as well as the outlook for travel deals.

  • Memorial Day Weekend Flight Cancellations, Delays Linger Into Tuesday — What to Know

    U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,500 flights over the four-day holiday weekend.

  • Oil Rally Evaporates After Touching the Highest Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally fizzled following a report that OPEC members are exploring the idea of exempting Russia from its oil-production deal, which could open the door for other producers to pump more oil.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Infla

  • Why buying the dip is no longer a 'foolproof' strategy for investors

    The Federal Reserve is changing its approach to managing the economy, which means investors can't buy all market declines with confidence any longer, says one strategist.

  • Grab stock soars as Bernstein upgrades shares of the superapp company

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung reports why Grab stock is jumping today.

  • Test case Zambia exposes China's rookie status on debt relief - sources

    China's lack of experience with tricky debt restructurings and slow coordination among its public lenders is holding up debt relief for Zambia, a test case for the top emerging market creditor, three sources familiar with the matter said. Zambia became in 2020 the first country to default in the COVID-19 pandemic era, struggling under a debt burden worth 120% of GDP. Its external debt topped $17 billion at the end of 2021, of which a third was owed to China, according to Zambian government data.

  • Spirit Airlines stock rallies after ISS recommends shareholders reject Frontier buyout bid

    Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. rallied 2.4% in midday trading while JetBlue Airways Corp. was little changed, after after independent proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended Spirit shareholders reject the buyout deal with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. . Meanwhile, Frontier shares climbed 2.2%. The ISS recommendation comes after Spirit said recently that it's board of directors unanimously determined JetBlue's bid was not in the airline's shareholders' best interest, and