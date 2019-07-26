Is the Colombian Cannabis Industry Leading Latin America, Or Just Leading Investors On A Wild Goose Chase?

Every Colombian cannabis company attempts to impress investors and journalists with bombastic rhetoric, claiming to have the largest swath of hectares, the largest amount of registered strains, the highest quality cannabis, the ear of the government, and charitable or social justice initiatives aligned with millennial values.

The reality is most Colombian-based cannabis companies are still struggling to find their footing while being built out and many are making misleading claims in the cannabis space.

Taking the example of Khiron Life Sciences Corp (TVE: KHRN) (OTCMKTS: KHRNF), which positions itself as ahead of its pack of competitors merely due to the fact it already has a CBD-based cosmeceutical (skincare) line called Khiron Kuida available at select retailers. Farmatodo, provides premium product placement on retail drugstore shelves in Bogota, Colombia, alongside globally recognized skincare brands such as Neutrogena.

According to the company's CEO, Alvaro Torres, the CBD contained in the company's skincare line is imported from Europe, not produced at Khiron's local facilities.

Khiron's President Chris Naprawa says the company's "skin creams contain enough CBD to be effective. It's not how much is in there, it's how much is absorbed. And, we can make product claims re: hydration and anti-inflammatory."

Sources familiar with the products claim the CBD content (at the time of testing in January 2019) was very close to zero.

Sara Brittany Somerset inspects the Khiron greenhouse in Ibague, Colombia on Feb, 21, 2019. (Image Source: Sara Brittany Somerset)

CBD Skincare Raises Eyebrows

However, considering CBD in skincare only passes through superficial layers of skin, its therapeutic value is limited to anti-bacterial. CBD skincare of this type is primarily a marketing tool, not an efficacious product in its own right. Putting a drop of CBD in just about anything will sell these days.

"You definitely need CBD in the product to be efficacious. And more than nearly nothing," said Zoe Sigman, researcher at think tank Project CBD. "CBD binds to TRPV1 receptors, which capsaicin also activates. Its activation can have anti-inflammatory and painkilling effects. There's also some evidence to suggest that CBD binds to some other TRP receptors involved in regulating the life cycle of the cells. So CBD can be effective for some things applied topically."

(Pharmacies in Colombia sell consumer health products containing CBD, but not any CBD-specific oils to date.)

Consumers who purchase regulated products like cosmetics, foods, and drugs are entitled to a certain level of supply chain transparency, including, at a minimum, product ingredients and labeling accuracy. Various agencies are specifically responsible for protecting customers and their purchases; for example, in the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration is responsible for ensuring that products meet specific quality standards and labeling requirements, while the Federal Trade Commission is responsible for making sure advertisements are not dangerously misleading.

The dangers of unregulated products is that these standards either aren't required or aren't properly enforced, which leaves millions of consumers without basic protections and vulnerable to misleading claims and inaccurate labels. Industries aren't allowed to self-regulate for a reason; there has to be a checks and balances system put in place to ensure that customers get what they pay for.