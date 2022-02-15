Colombian Election Spooks Bond Investors Buffeted by Peru and Chile

Sydney Maki and Maria Elena Vizcaino
  Gustavo Petro
    Colombian politician, economist and ex-militant of the M19

(Bloomberg) -- Money managers who hold Colombian bonds are in for a rocky election period if the recent examples of Chile and Peru are anything to go by, and the prospect of global monetary tightening affecting markets means it could be even uglier.

Investors and analysts are urging caution ahead of the Andean nation’s May 29 election as an anti-oil drilling candidate emerges as a front-runner in a country where crude is the No. 1 export. It’s reminiscent of risks that arose for financial markets as both Chile and Peru swung to the left over the past year.

Ten-year dollar debt from both Peru and Chile slumped in the two months preceding the first rounds of their respective presidential votes last year. As prices fell, the yield on Peru’s 2031 notes widened about 21 basis points over U.S. Treasuries last February and March, ahead of April’s first round of voting. And Chile’s 2031 bond spread widened almost 27 basis points in September and October, ahead of its November election.

“There’s similarity between Colombia and Chile/Peru in terms of the anti establishment mood,” said Esther Law, a London-based senior money manager for emerging-market debt at Amundi, which has 2.1 trillion euros ($2.35 trillion) in assets under management. “But Colombia started with a weaker macro matrix versus Peru and Chile, making Colombia assets more vulnerable to uncertainty.”

Peru and Chile are rated at investment-grade levels by the three major rating firms, while Colombia was downgraded into junk by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings last year.

Investors are weighing the odds of a victory by left-wing candidate and former mayor of Bogota, Gustavo Petro. Every major opinion poll published in recent months shows Petro with a wide lead ahead of the election, and he’s already started to spook holders of state-run driller Ecopetrol SA’s bonds with his vows to abruptly end oil and gas exploration in Colombia.

Some expect Petro to moderate his policies should he win the election, as has happened so often with left-wing presidents in Latin America when faced with the reality of managing volatile economies. But that doesn’t mean it makes sense to plunge into the bonds yet.

“The playbook of selling going into an election and buying right before or right after still makes sense,” said Aaron Gifford, an emerging-market sovereign analyst at T. Rowe Price Group in Baltimore. Still, “no one wants to put on risk with so much uncertainty.”

After winning elections in December, Chile’s President-elect Gabriel Boric has picked market-friendly officials to head the economy, including the current central bank president as finance minister. He assumes office on March 11. In Peru, President Pedro Castillo also pleased markets by naming a former central bank economist as finance minister, soothing political turmoil but irking allies after several cabinet changes.

For Gifford, it’s worth being cautious in Colombia given the chance of a Petro victory, though a relief rally is likely given how challenging it would be to actually enact the radical changes he’s proposed. Petro is looking to speed up Colombia’s transition to clean energy by ceasing exploration on day one of his government.

Colombia’s economy is growing at the fastest pace in more than a century. Gross domestic product expanded 10.6% in 2021, the nation’s statistics agency said Tuesday. Still, Fitch Ratings warned last week that medium-term prospects for the nation’s fiscal picture will be influenced by the elections. Like many places, Colombia will emerge from the pandemic in 2022 under pressure from investors to rein in government spending and narrow the deficit.

Petro may find that hard to do.

Alvaro Vivanco, head of emerging-market strategy at NatWest Markets, said the odds of a Petro victory and sharp turn in the nation’s economic model are high enough to warrant a defensive position. He expects the nation’s peso to fall versus Chile’s currency as uncertainty builds ahead of the vote in May.

What’s more, Colombia’s timing isn’t good.

The election comes as expectations build for the Federal Reserve to embark on an aggressive tightening cycle, with traders ramping up wagers for a full percentage point in hikes over its next three meetings.

“Chances are that as the supply of liquidity from large central banks decelerates and there’s more tightening, the market will have a lot less tolerance of political uncertainty,” said Guillermo Osses, head of emerging-market debt strategies at Man GLG. “So we’d expect to see much more volatility through this Colombian election process than what we saw in Chile or Peru.”

