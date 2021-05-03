Colombian Finance Chief Quits After Days of Violent Protests

1 / 2

Colombian Finance Chief Quits After Days of Violent Protests

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ezra Fieser and Oscar Medina
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla resigned Monday after days of bloody street protests pushed the government to shelve his plan to raise taxes.

President Ivan Duque named Jose Manuel Restrepo, the current Trade Minister, to replace him.

Carrasquilla has been attacked by lawmakers from across the political spectrum since presenting his proposal last month, and said in a statement that his continued presence in government would “make it difficult to build the necessary consensus quickly and efficiently.”

Deputy Finance Minister Juan Pablo Zarate also quit, he said in reply to written questions.

Their departure adds to the chaos in the Andean nation, grappling with nearly full ICUs from a Covid spike. Demonstrators and police are clashing daily in Bogota and other cities, while truckers and taxi drivers block roads and labor unions march in the streets.

“In the absence of a gradual and orderly tax reform, the nation’s macroeconomic stability will be seriously compromised,” the ministry said in its statement.

Incoming minister Restrepo was educated in the U.K. at the London School of Economics and the University of Bath, according to his biography on the presidency’s website. He has taught economics, and was rector of Rosario University in Bogota. He was named Minister of Trade in 2018.

The peso weakened 1.6% to 3,804 per dollar, the worst performer among more than 100 currencies tracked by Bloomberg, as the withdrawal of the tax bill and Carrasquilla’s exit triggered a selloff in Colombian assets.

The nation’s dollar bonds also fell, as investors see an increased risk of its credit rating being cut to junk in the near future.

Colombia’s dilemma exposes the chasm between rich and poor nations increased by the pandemic. While the U.S. and European Union spend trillions in stimulus with barely a peep from their debt markets, Colombia is desperate to ward off the wrath of bond vigilantes. It’s one of the few countries in the region that has consistently paid its debts but, faced with its worst contraction on record, is scrambling to rein in its budget deficit and stave off credit-rating downgrades that could send its borrowing costs soaring.

The proposed tax increases were intended to curb the ballooning fiscal deficit and fund welfare payments to address the surge in poverty caused by the pandemic.

Duque said Sunday his administration will ditch some of the most unpopular proposals, such as extending value added tax to more goods, and urged lawmakers to reach consensus around a new proposal to help the country climb out of a worsening fiscal hole.

New Marches

However, the withdrawal of the tax bill failed to end the demonstrations. Unions called for new marches on Wednesday to protest a range of other grievances, including government plans to overhaul the health system.

Over the weekend, the government deployed troops to back up police in major cities, while protests spread even to provincial towns. At least 17 people have lost their lives during the demonstrations, and Bogota’s mayor’s office said 41 stations of its mass transport bus system had been put out of action by vandals.

Colombia is among the first major emerging markets to attempt to implement large tax increases. Other countries in the region may face similar difficulties trying to boost revenue in economies that are still being ravaged by the pandemic, and nowhere near having recovered from last year’s slump.

Both Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings put the country one notch above junk. Moody’s Investors Service, which rates Colombia two notches above junk, said in a report Monday that the withdrawal of the tax bill is negative for the nation’s credit outlook.

(Updates with appointment of new minister in 2nd paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • New Jersey is offering free beer in exchange for getting vaccinated

    New Jersey is turning to free beer to get more people vaccinated. Any New Jersey resident who's over 21 and gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in May can show their vaccination card at one of several breweries and get a pint on the house, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Monday. NEW: We’re launching our “Shot and a Beer” program to encourage eligible New Jerseyans ages 21+ to get vaccinated. Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to a participating brewery will receive a free beer. pic.twitter.com/REiHTEa6mi — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 3, 2021 New Jersey has one of the higher vaccinations rates in the country, but, at this point, vaccine demand is slowing across the U.S., so the "Shot and a Beer" program is likely a creative attempt to appeal to any holdouts. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesEurope is back in recession. It's not just the virus.Florida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictions

  • Apollo’s $5 Billion Bet on Yahoo Aims to Go Beyond Advertising

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc.’s $5 billion deal for Verizon Communications Inc.’s media unit will create a new entity dubbed Yahoo, and while the name is losing its exclamation point, the new owners are enthusiastic about the business’s opportunities.Along with Yahoo, Apollo is getting AOL, TechCrunch, Ryot, Built By Girls and Flurry. Guru Gowrappan, who headed the division for Verizon, will be chief executive officer of Yahoo. Verizon will keep a 10% stake in the venture.Apollo partner Reed Rayman said he hopes to take these primarily advertising-driven media brands and augment them with new products like subscription services and sports betting.Those ambitions aren’t altogether different than the previous management’s, but Verizon, which was almost solely focused on expanding its wireless business into 5G, couldn’t find enough patience or resources to make its media foray a success.Yahoo has about 900,000 users of its email, sports and finance sites. And while that’s a wealth of consumer connections, Verizon discovered that the ties aren’t very durable.‘Rude Awakening’If Apollo sees the big online audience as a short-term win, it “could be in for a rude awakening,” said Joanna O’Connell, an analyst with Forrester. “Consumer relationships don’t just persist in perpetuity in a vacuum. They need to be nurtured and grown.”Rayman called Yahoo Finance the world’s premier financial site but declined to provide specifics of growth plans for the outlet, which could range from stock trading to investment services. “We’re looking at a wide range of business and product initiatives that can really leverage its scale,” he said.Apollo also sees opportunity beyond the marquee properties of Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports.“Yahoo Mail is still the second-most-used mail worldwide,” Rayman said. “There is a lot in here that we’re excited about. This wasn’t a thesis of buying a lot of things just to get one or two things.”Apollo got its start in the 1990s as a so-called vulture investor led by co-founder Leon Black. The targets were waning businesses and distressed assets. Today its roster of investments makes it a global conglomeration involved with a range of industries, including insurance, tech, manufacturing and TV stations.Verizon, which wrote down $4.5 billion of the media unit’s value, will get to walk away from a distracting, unprofitable business with $5 billion that it can use to help pay off debts.Apollo has a few options, said Roger Entner, an analyst with Recon Analytics.“Private equity makes money in two ways: put companies together or break them apart,” Entner said. “These guys will probably apply some tender loving care to the head count and the balance sheet and sell the best parts.”No M&A PlanRayman said there’s no immediate M&A plan for Yahoo.“It’s an iconic asset and we need to make sure we do it right,” he said.Apollo has been involved in media carve-outs before, such as Cox Communications Inc. selling the firm its TV stations in 2019 but keeping a minority stake, similar to Verizon. It also attracted Alphabet Inc. last year to buy a stake in home-security firm ADT Inc., an Apollo portfolio company it took public in 2018.And Apollo may have a playbook for squeezing juice out of withered web assets. The firm acquired two former online-photo giants, Shutterfly and Snapfish, and has been planning to combine them and take the venture public.There’s a possible advantage for Verizon in a scenario like that, Cowen analyst Colby Synesael wrote in a note Monday.If Apollo is successful in rebuilding Yahoo and brings the asset back to market in an initial public offering, “Verizon will participate in the upside via its 10% stake,” Synesael wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Twitter, Facebook and Paramount+ will stream WNBA games this summer

    When the WNBA kicks off its historic 25th season on May 14th, fans will have plenty of chances to watch it unfold online.

  • Here's a Popular Robinhood Penny Stock You'll Want to Have on Your Radar

    Although several penny stocks are widely held by investors on the trading platform, I typically avoid such stocks because they're usually too speculative. Here's a popular Robinhood penny stock you'll want to have on your radar. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ: TNXP) barely makes Robinhood's most-popular list, currently ranking in the last spot in the top 100.

  • Kazia Therapeutics (ASX:KZA) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, Kazia Therapeutics...

  • Will This Little-Watched Commodity Bring Down the Stock Market?

    The stock market was mixed on Monday, with different parts of the market reacting in varying ways to prevailing trends on Wall Street. Many stock investors don't pay much attention to what's happening in commodities markets. None of the moves were all that extreme, though, and indexes remained near record levels.

  • Australia's India ban criticised as 'racist' rights breach

    The threat to jail Australian citizens returning home from India has been widely condemned.

  • Modi Resists Pressure to Lock Down India as Virus Deaths Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Two weeks ago, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on states to only consider lockdowns “as the last option.” Now everyone from his political allies to top business leaders and U.S. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser see them as the only way to stem the world’s worst virus outbreak.The debate has been complicated by Modi’s move last year to impose a nationwide lockdown without warning, spurring a humanitarian crisis as migrant workers fled on foot to rural areas. While Modi is keen to avoid that criticism again, particularly after his Bharatiya Janata Party failed to win an election in West Bengal when votes were counted Sunday, even states run by his party are ignoring his advice.“One of the problems is this false narrative that it’s either a full lockdown, which equates to economic disaster, or no lockdown, which is a public health disaster,” said Catherine Blish, an infectious disease specialist and global health expert at Stanford Medicine in California. “What’s happening now is a health and an economic disaster. If you have huge swaths of your population getting sick, that’s not good for your population or your economy.”In the past week, television channels and social media have been flooded with grim scenes of overcrowded crematoriums and desperate pleas for oxygen from hospitals. Daily deaths in India slowed marginally after hitting a record 3,689 on Sunday, while the number of daily cases have been over 350,000 for the past few days.India’s richest banker Uday Kotak, who heads the Confederation of Indian Industry, urged the government to take the “strongest national steps including curtailing economic activity to reduce suffering.” We must heed expert advice on this subject -- from India and abroad, Kotak said.This is a shift in industry’s response. In April, a survey of the confederation’s members showed they were against lockdowns and wanted swift vaccination. In past month however, the collapsing health infrastructure and mounting death toll has revealed the extent the crisis. Lack of adequate vaccine doses has only added to the chaos.“Deploy armed forces and central security forces for logistics, infrastructure and personnel,” the industry body said in a statement.Reasoned LockdownsThe most immediately effective way to break the chain of transmission is to keep people far enough apart that the virus can’t jump from one to another. Some experts, including Anthony S. Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease doctor, say a temporary shut down is important.But others say complete national lockdown isn’t possible and it would be disastrous for the poor who have already borne the brunt of the outbreak.People who live hand-to-mouth can’t stay home, they have to go out every day to find something to eat or earn a day’s wages, said Kim Mulholland, an Australian pediatrician and leader of the infection and immunity group at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Melbourne.Several parts of the country, including the national capital Delhi, and the financial hub Mumbai are already under a lockdown, though not as strictly as the one last year. The federal government has left it open for states to decide on local lockdowns.Although policy makers have signaled they are ready to take steps to support growth, economists say a failure to flatten the virus curve could exert pressure on monetary and fiscal policies that have already used up most of the conventional space available to them.As hospitals struggle for oxygen and bodies pile up at crematoriums, a blanket lockdown may only add to the misery. A sudden loss of livelihoods may once again prompt a rush of workers from cities to their home towns and villages, also helping the virus spread to the hinterlands. Experts suggest instead of a strict shutdown, governments could curtail activities where it is difficult to maintain social distancing.“I would absolutely curtail indoor retail, restaurants, shops, as much as possible anything that has people getting together indoors,” Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University School of Public Health said. “I would absolutely ban any large congregations outside, though it’s hard in places in India where things can get pretty crowded naturally.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Epic CEO Denies Attack on Apple App Store Is to Boost Fortnite

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney sought moral high ground on the first day of a trial against Apple Inc., saying he sued the world’s most valuable company not to boost sales of his Fortnite game but to stand up for developers cheated out of commissions by the App Store.Apple claims in court filings that Epic set up a public relations campaign last year to make Apple look like a “bad guy” to “revive flagging interest in Fortnite.”Sweeney, the first witness to take the stand in federal court in Oakland, California, said the lawsuit accusing the App Store of behaving like a monopoly while taking as much as a 30% cut from developers had nothing to do with Fortnite usage. “The lawsuit is entirely about Apple’s practices,” Sweeney said when questioned by Epic’s attorney.Later, the CEO held his ground when he was grilled on cross-examination about whether the lawsuit was intended to generate excitement around Fortnite.Sweeney said he waited to sue Apple until last year because it took him time to realize the “negative impact” of App Store policies. “It got to the point when Apple was making more profit from a developer’s app in the App Store than the developer was making himself.”Apple is facing a backlash from global regulators and some app developers who say its standard App Store fee of 30% and others policies are unfair and designed to benefit the iPhone maker’s own services. The fight with Epic blew up in August when the game maker told customers it would begin offering a discounted direct purchase plan for items in Fortnite, and Apple then removed the game app, cutting off access for more than a billion iPhone and iPad customers.Epic’s 2020 revenue totaled $5.1 billion, Sweeney said. When asked by Epic’s attorney how important Apple’s iOS is to his company, he said it was “vital.”U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers asked Sweeney if he knew Epic was violating its App Store contract when it released a “hotfix” update to open up its discounted direct-payment option in Fortnite. Epic knew its move was in direct violation of its contractual obligations with Apple, Sweeney said. He said he did so to “show the world exactly what the ramifications of Apple’s policies were.”On cross examination, Apple’s attorney challenged Sweeney over why he isn’t complaining about other gaming platforms, including Sony Corp., that also charge 30% commissions.Sweeney testified that he’s at odds with Apple’s practice of only giving users the option to make app purchases through its App Store and blocking them from downloading other app marketplaces on iOS mobile devices.(Updates with Sweeney’s cross-examination testimony)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • France's COVID-19 cases slow but hospitalisations creep up

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's new daily COVID-19 infections fell to an almost two-months low on average on Monday, a figure warranting the government's decision to start unwinding the country's third lockdown. But after falling for five days in a row, the number of people hospitalised for the disease went up by 132, a second consecutive increase, at 28,950. And among those, the total amount of patients in intensive care units also rose for the second day running, by 45, at 5,630.

  • Hertz Gets Sweetened Knighthead Offer in Brawl to Buy Renter

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment firms Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management submitted a sweetened offer to buy Hertz Global Holdings Inc. out of bankruptcy in a deal that could see equity investors recover $2.25 a share.Hertz will evaluate the proposal that assigns the rental-car company a more than $6.2 billion enterprise value to determine if it’s higher than one from its current reorganization sponsor, a group backed by Centerbridge Partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named because the bid isn’t yet public.The bid includes fully committed debt and equity financing, the people said. Hertz bondholders would be paid in full while shareholders get the chance to own a bigger portion of the reorganized company.Hertz’s existing equity holders would receive 50 cents per share plus the chance to participate in either a boosted $1.3 billion rights offering or warrants for up to 10% of the reorganized company, the people said. Together, the cash and warrants would be worth around $2.25 a share, they said.Hertz shares jumped as much as 14% to $2.57 on Monday morning in New York after Bloomberg reported on the boosted offer. The plan gives Hertz an equity value of roughly $5.9 billion. Knighthead will fund $2.2 billion of the deal, and Apollo Global Management has also committed $1.5 billion of preferred equity, down from $2.5 billion in earlier discussions, the people said.The battle over ownership of Hertz has been heating up amid surging demand for travel in the U.S. Last month the company picked a plan from Centerbridge, Warburg Pincus and Dundon Capital Partners that outbid an earlier Knighthead deal. Both groups have since revised their plans. If the Knighthead bid meets Hertz’s qualifications, an auction may be held May 10 to determine the best bid.Representatives for Knighthead and Certares declined to comment. A representative for Hertz didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Last month, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath gave Hertz permission to pay Centerbridge a so-called breakup fee if its plan isn’t chosen. Walrath also allowed Hertz to start the process of collecting creditor votes on that proposal.Hertz has said it wants to exit bankruptcy by summer to take advantage of a hot stock market and to capture an expected increase in vacation rentals. The industry is raising prices as post-vaccination business and leisure travel surges and household-name rental companies don’t have enough cars for customers to drive off the lot.The case is Hertz Corp. 20-11218, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware (Wilmington). To view the docket on Bloomberg Law, click here(Updates with share price and chart in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Binance Smart Chain’s Spartan Protocol Loses $30M+ in Exploit

    The attack happened just a few days after another DeFi protocol was attacked on Binance Smart Chain.

  • Ethereum hits record high as interest in crytocurrency soars

    The digital currency Ethereum has broken past $3,000 (£2,100), to quadruple its value this year. The world’s second biggest cryptocurrency hit a record high of $3,172 on Monday morning, as a buying frenzy for Ether, the Ethereum blockchain’s unit of value, continued past the weekend. Ether is up 325pc for the year, outpacing a 95pc rise in its more popular digital coin rival, Bitcoin. Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of deVere Group, claimed the cryptocurrency was a serious Bitcoin contender, and “will hit $5,000 within seven days”. Ethereum has become an integral part of the growing trend for decentralised finance, thanks to its faster transaction times when compared to that of Bitcoin. Its rally suggests investors have shrugged off claims made by Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, who attacked cryptocurrencies' growth over the weekend.

  • NYSE Says More Staff Can Return to Trading Floor If Vaccinated

    (Bloomberg) -- The New York Stock Exchange is opening up further for vaccinated traders.Companies whose staff are based at the historic NYSE floor will be permitted to raise their headcount if 100% of employees at the site can prove they’re fully vaccinated, according to a memo from NYSE Chief Operating Officer Michael Blaugrund.The changes go into effect May 10 and are “based on improvement to public health conditions in the New York City area and the continuing progress of the nationwide vaccination rollout,” Blaugrund wrote in the memo.Vaccinated trading-floor members will also be excluded from the NYSE’s random Covid testing program. They’ll be allowed to remove face coverings when seated at their workstations, provided they maintain social distancing of six feet or more. Masks are still required when moving around the trading floor, according to the memo.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Colombian finance minister resigns amid deadly protests

    Colombia’s finance minister resigned on Monday following five days of protests over a tax reform proposal that left at least 17 dead. Alberto Carrasquilla’s resignation comes a day after President Iván Duque withdrew the tax plan from congress in response to the protests, which have included riots and violent clashes with police. According to Colombia’s Human Rights Ombudsman, 16 protesters have been killed since Wednesday as well as a policeman who was stabbed to death.

  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be freed once arms debt is paid, Iranian official says

    Iran claimed on Sunday that a deal had been reached on exchanging British and American prisoners - including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe - for Iranian prisoners and funds, but the United States promptly dismissed the reports as false. According to Iranian state TV, an unnamed Iranian official claimed that a deal had been finalised where Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be released as soon as the UK repays a 1970s-era arms debt. The official also claimed that Tehran and Washington have agreed on a deal to swap prisoners and to release Iranian funds held in the United States. "The release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in exchange for the UK's payment of its 400 million pound-debt to Iran has also been finalized," the official said. However, the UK played down those report and said discussions were ongoing, while the United States said reports of a US-Iran prisoner swap were "not true". A spokesman for the UK Foreign Office said: "We continue to explore options to resolve this 40-year-old case and will not comment further as legal discussions are ongoing." A US state department spokesman said: "Reports that a prisoner swap deal has been reached with Iran are not true. As we have said, we always raise the cases of Americans detained or missing in Iran. We will not stop until we are able to reunite them with their families." Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said the US had "not yet reached agreement" with Iran, adding that "there's still fair distance to travel to close the remaining gaps." Tulip Siddiq, the Labour MP who is in close contact with Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family, also said there had been no confirmation so far. "I am aware there are news reports circulating about the debt being paid to #FreeNazanin. I have spoken to her family and they have heard nothing confirming any of these rumours," she wrote on Twitter. Mz Zaghari-Ratcliffe has already completed a five-year prison sentence in Iran on dubious spying charges. She was also sentenced to an additional year in prison last week on charges of plotting to overthrow the Islamic Republic, which she also strongly denies. This is a breaking story. More to follow.

  • Every single 'Harry Potter' and 'Fantastic Beasts' movie, ranked by fans

    The film series based on the children's books and the subsequent spin-offs have a huge fan base. But some movies are better than others.

  • Europe To Get Novavax COVID-19 Vaccines But Not Before End Of 2021: Reuters

    Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has told the European Union it plans to begin delivering its COVID-19 vaccine to the bloc towards the end of this year, A formal contract could be signed as early as this week, an E.U. official told Reuters. A deal would see Novavax supply a total of up to 200 million doses of the vaccine, providing the E.U. with booster shots to help contain the coronavirus and potentially guard against new variants. Novavax reached a preliminary deal with the union in December, but a final agreement got delayed because it has struggled to source some raw materials. The E.U. official said Novavax still had production problems, but a "delivery schedule" has changed the scene. Novavax plans to send the first small shipments towards the end of this year, with the bulk to be delivered in 2022, according to the official, who said the shots would complement a huge planned supply of vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX). Novavax said its negotiations with the E.U. were continuing. It declined to comment. E.U.'s purchases remain conditional on the regulatory approval of the Novavax vaccine, which has been assessed under a rolling review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) since February and has not yet been approved anywhere in the world. E.U. has already penned a deal with Pfizer-BioNTech to supply up to 1.8 billion doses of their vaccine in 2022 and 2023. Earlier today, Novavax initiated a pediatric expansion of its Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial for NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Last week, the company received an additional 7.3 million as part of Operation Warp Speed to develop its COVID-19 vaccine. Price Action: NVAX shares are down 17.4% at $195.84 during market trading hours on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNovavax Next In List To Start Testing Its COVID-19 Shot In AdolescentsNovavax Secures Additional 7M From Warp Speed Program For COVID-19 Vaccine© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Good Samaritan saves child thrown out of car into bay in horror crash

    The cause of the car wreck is still under investigation

  • A black bear killed and part-ate a woman in Colorado - just the fourth fatal mauling since records began 60 years ago

    The woman's body was found covered in bear hair by her boyfriend on a path near Durango, Colorado, on Friday, authorities said.