Colombian Fintech Movii Raises $15M in Series B Round
Colombian fintech Movii raised $15 million in a Series B funding round to create a bitcoin purchasing service and expand other services, the company announced Wednesday.
The round was co-led by payments services company Square and Hard Yaka, an investment fund founded by former Ripple Chief Risk Officer Greg Kidd.
Movii said in a statement that the partnership with new investors would enable Movii to “accelerate the growth of its existing services and launch new ones,” and that it plans to raise a Series C round before the end of the year.
Since July, Movii has participated with two exchanges, Panda and Bitpoint, in a Colombian government-sponsored pilot program that allows financial institutions to provide deposit and withdrawal services to and from a crypto exchange.
“For us this is the first step in the world of crypto assets, we want to take this product to different levels and eventually make it possible to sell and buy crypto assets from Movii, with an easy, simple and transparent experience for the user,” Hernando Rubio, CEO and co-founder of Movii, told Bloomberg Linea at the time.
Founded in 2018, Movii offers a digital wallet with two million users and a payment network for businesses, MOViiRed. It is fully regulated as a payment institution by Colombian regulators and is independently licensed as an issuer and acquirer by Mastercard and Visa, according to the statement.