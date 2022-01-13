Colombian national extradited to Florida pleads guilty to drug charges, DOJ says

A Colombian national participating in an international drug conspiracy pleaded guilty to drug charges.

Gerardo Gomez-Lubo was in a Tampa federal court Wednesday for conspiracy to import and distribute cocaine into the United States, according to the Department of Justice.

A court report says that sometime starting in September 2017 and through 2019, Gomez-Lubo was part of an international criminal conspiracy that transported cocaine from Colombia throughout Central America and the Caribbean before it made its way to the United States.

He imported the drug directly into several states, including Florida, Texas, California, and Hawaii, according to the DOJ.

Packages part of the conspiracy were stamped with identifying symbols and marks.

Law enforcement officials recovered those packages from Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania.

He’s facing a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

Officials arrested Gomez-Lubo’s co-defendant also arrested Piero Antonio Lubo-Barros in Jan. 2021, the DOJ reported.

Lubos-Barros was living under an assumed identity in Costa Rica at the time.