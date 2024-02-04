Colombian Nationals steal Louis Vuitton bags, gold, cash in Bettendorf, police say

A 22-year-old suspect is in Scott County Jail after Bettendorf Police allege he and two other people burglarized Bettendorf homes, according to court records.

Jhon Hurtado-Advincula faces felony charges of second-degree burglary, two charges of first-degree theft, a charge of third-degree burglary, two charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, and two serious misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief, court records show.

Jhon Hurtado-Advincula (Scott County Jail)

Two residential burglaries in Bettendorf

At 6 p.m. Jan. 24, on Star View Drive in Bettendorf, Hurtado and two co-defendants “conspired to commit and did commit an unoccupied residential burglary,” Bettendorf Police say in affidavits.

The three were traveling in a black 2019 Ford Escape with Georgia license plates, affidavits show. The three “forced entry by smashing out the glass of a basement sliding door. The master bedroom was ransacked and a safe was missing,” according to affidavits. Police say the defendants were searching for high value items and took:

$100,000 cash

1 kilo of gold (value: $65,000)

50 gold necklaces of unknown value

A black 9 mm pistol

Personal documents including passports, birth certificates, citizenship papers, etc.

The cost to replace the rear sliding glass door was estimated at $500

At 8 p.m. Jan. 31 on Waveland Drive in Bettendorf, the three “conspired to commit and did commit an unoccupied residential burglary,” again traveling in the same SUV, police say in affidavits.

Two of the defendants got out of the car, walked to the rear of the victim’s residence, and gained entry after breaking the rear sliding glass door. Once inside the residence they ransacked the master bedroom, police say in affidavits, and the suspects took:

Jewelry including necklaces, earrings, and rings valued at over $100,000

Three Louis Vuitton handbags, valued at $7,000

Between $200 and $1,000 cash

Checkbooks from the victim’s accounts.

The cost to replace the rear sliding glass door was estimated at $500.

On Thursday, the three defendants were located and apprehended by police in Altoona, Iowa, based on the SUV information sent out statewide, affidavits show.

Affidavits say search warrants were executed on the suspects’ persons, hotel room, and SUV. Located on their persons and in the suspect SUV were the items reported stolen from the Waveland Drive address as well as the suspects’ clothing, shoes, face masks, gloves, and flashlights they were seen wearing or using in the victim’s home security video during the burglary.

Also located in the suspect vehicle was a piece of paper with numerous Quad City area addresses and Chinese restaurant names written on it, including a victim’s residential and business addresses, affidavits show.

“Suspect footwear impressions collected at the scene of both burglaries were found to be consistent with the shoes seized from the suspects via the search warrants,” affidavits say. Traffic and surveillance cameras show the SUV going to and leaving both burglaries.

“All three of the defendants are Colombian Nationals in the United States unlawfully,” arrest affidavits allege.

Hurtado was being held without bond Sunday in Scott County Jail, court records show.

