Colombian Town Shrouded In Marijuana Cloud After Police Seized & Burned 1.5 Tons

Residents of Bello, a Colombian town, initially confused a cloud of smoke for a fire. They soon learned that what they were actually witnessing was a Marijuana cloud slowly engulfing the region.

The town in the suburbs of Medellin described a ‘tremendous smell of marijuana after police burned seized piles of the confiscated drug. Two weeks prior, the police seized 1.5 tons of marijuana in the capital city, Bogota. Early on Tuesday night, they decided to incinerate it all. As the day became windier, the cannabis smoke made its way across the city, shrouding Bello locals in the scent.

Colombian Town Shrouded In Marijuana Cloud

The unbelievable event came about as police lit up the marijuana without adequately assessing the weather.

Local reports suggested several tower blocks were evacuated. Eventually, the local mayor’s office had to confirm that the huge cloud was marijuana and ‘not a fire’.

It was reported that officers from the National Police, the Army and the Fire Department, plus personnel from the Attorney General’s Office were all involved.

