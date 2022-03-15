Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation

·2 min read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's President Ivan Duque on Tuesday inaugurated the world's largest genetic library for beans, cassava and tropical forages for feeding livestock, which will provide long-term crop conservation and could help shock-proof global food systems.

Increasing demand for food and falling crop output amid climate change mean researchers must breed new plant varieties to withstand the twin impacts of rising temperature and extreme weather events, according to the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR).

The Future Seeds gene bank in Palmira, close to Colombia's third-largest city Cali, will conserve two of the most important staple foods in the global south, as well as plants for feeding livestock, CGIAR said in a statement.

The facility will be managed by CGIAR's Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), which will host a collection that includes more than 37,000 bean samples; 6,000 cassava samples; and 22,600 samples of tropical forages - which include grasses and trees - critical for rearing livestock, it said.

"Here we won't just have a seed bank, but a seed bank focused on satisfying the needs for feeding the whole planet," Duque said during the inauguration ceremony.

The facility, which has received some $17.2 million in investments so far, will receive an additional $17 million donation from The Bezos Earth Fund, created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Cristian Samper, a member of the Bioversity-CIAT Alliance board of trustees, said during the ceremony.

The Future Seeds gene bank will use artificial intelligence to speed up crop analysis to help scientists breed new varieties of plants capable of coping in extreme conditions.

"The Future Seeds gene bank will provide a yet greater resource for researchers and crop breeders to find the traits that could further climate-proof and shock-proof global food systems," Juan Lucas Restrepo, the global director of partnerships and advocacy for CGIAR and director general of Bioversity-CIAT Alliance, said in the statement.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Recommended Stories

  • NFL free agency tracker 2022: Latest news on players, teams as tampering window opens

    The NFL's free agency frenzy is set to kick off this week, with the legal tampering window for players and teams opening Monday.

  • Kelis' husband, Mike Mora dies at 37 from stage 4 stomach cancer

    Mike Mora, singer Kelis' husband, has died following a battle with stage 4 stomach cancer. He was 37. A rep for Kelis confirmed Mora's death in a statement shared with PEOPLE Tuesday. "After a tough two year battle with cancer, we are devastated to have to confirm the loss of our beloved brother Mike. An amazing Father, husband, and friend who gave so genuinely and cared so deeply for his family and friends," the statement reads. "Through this difficult period, we ask that you respect the privacy of Kelis and her Family at this time."

  • Sex Traps Might Finally Help Us Eradicate Murder Hornets

    Yasunori Koide via Wikimedia CommonsIt’s been nearly three years since the Asian giant hornet made its terrifying debut in the U.S. This yellow and black insect, about the size of two stacked hockey pucks, earned itself the moniker “murder hornet” thanks to its ravenous appetite for honey bee larvae. Eradication efforts have been lackluster as scientists work to pinpoint where these hornets set up shop and what attracts them.As it turns out, sex just might be the answer.In a new study published

  • Watch this 20-pound bobcat fight a 120-pound python. The cat wanted eggs for breakfast

    In one corner, weighing in at about 20 pounds, a male bobcat from the Florida Everglades.

  • Microsoft reports a Majorana development in its quest to build quantum computers

    Microsoft says its researchers have found evidence of an exotic phenomenon that’s key to its plans to build general-purpose quantum computers. The phenomenon, known as a Majorana zero mode, is expected to smooth the path for topological quantum computing — the technological approach that’s favored by Microsoft’s Azure Quantum program. Quantum computing is a weird enough concept by itself: In contrast with the rigid one-or-zero world of classical computing, quantum computing juggles quantum bits,

  • A look at the frightening Texas giant red-headed centipede

    Maybe you heard about the invasive species of spider, the size of a child's hand, that's expected to appear along much of the East Coast this spring.Catch up quick: Large Joro spiders — millions of them — are expected to use their webs like parachutes to travel with the wind, according to a Feb. 17 study from researchers at the University of Georgia.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Spider shmider, as we say in Central Texas.The Joro spid

  • Genetically modified mosquitos kill their own offspring

    When we think about dangerous animals, we often conjure images of sharks, snakes, or even hippos, but if you want to find the world’s deadliest animal, you’ll have to think smaller. Mosquitos are responsible for over a million deaths worldwide each year. Worse, as a consequence of increased global transit, species of mosquito which were previously geographically isolated are now finding their way all over the world, increasing disease transmission. Aedes aegypti, for instance, is a species of mo

  • The Sunken Cargo Carrier Felicity Ace Is Now a Pollution Hazard for Undersea Life

    The ship that went down with thousands of Porsches and Volkswagens is bad news for local marine organisms.

  • NASA's mega expensive moon rocket will make its public debut Thursday

    Twelve years after it was first announced, NASA’s massive Space Launch System will finally make its public debut. The super heavy-lift rocket and Orion spacecraft will begin the rollout to the launch pad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, a much-anticipated development for a launch system that’s been beset by delays and a mounting price tag. Following the rollout Thursday, which is expected to take 11 hours, NASA will conduct a slew of tests to determine launch readiness, like validating the software systems and servicing the boosters.

  • Why do flocks of birds swoop and swirl together in the sky? A biologist explains the science of murmurations

    Murmurations can have as many as 750,000 birds flying in unison. mikedabell/iStock via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do flocks of birds swoop and swirl together in the sky? – Artie W., age 9, Astoria, New York A shape-shifting flock of thousands of starlings, called a murmuration, is amazing to see. As many as 750,000 birds join together in flight. The birds

  • Australian court reverses landmark climate ruling

    STORY: Young environmental activists in Australia comforted each other outside a Sydney courtroom on Tuesday as the country’s federal court overturned a landmark ruling on climate change. That ruling came last year when the country’s environmental minister approved the expansion of a coal mine in New South Wales. The court found then that the minister had a duty to consider the growing impact of climate change on Australian children’s futures when making those decisions. But the court reversed that ruling Tuesday, saying that the environmental minister couldn’t be held personally liable for the effects of global warming. One of the schoolchildren who led last year’s case, Anjali Sharma, vowed on Tuesday to continue the fight for climate justice. “The federal court today may have accepted the minister’s legal arguments over ours, but that does not change the minister’s legal, moral obligations sorry, to take action on climate change and to protect young people from the harms that it would bring. It does not change the science. It does not put out the fires or drain the flood waters.” Australia is one of the world’s largest coal exporters, and carbon emissions from burning coal at the mine would add up to an estimated 100 million tonnes. Anti-coal climate activists slammed Tuesday’s ruling, which comes in the wake of unprecedented flooding on the country's east coast. Meanwhile the environmental minister welcomed the decision- and says the government remains committed to environmental protections.

  • Rare wolverine captured in photograph in Yellowstone National Park

    “For a hot second, we both thought that it might be a young black bear moving away from us, but as it turned and looked over its right shoulder towards us - there was no mistaking that the animal was indeed, a Wolverine!”

  • Invasive insects could kill 1.4M urban trees over the next 30 years, study says

    “This paper shows that unless we plant a variety of tree species in our cities, urban trees are seriously at risk from invasive pests.”

  • Alligator that bit cyclist in Martin County park gets a bad rap | Frank Cerabino

    A bicycle rider in Halpatiokee Regional Park fell off his bike and was bitten by alligator protecting her nest. Maybe he was the invasive species.

  • Vampire-squid thing named after President Biden had 10 arms to grab you with

    There are vampires in the deep, and they have been lurking there for about 330 million years. Vampyropods are not actually vampiric — though these cephalopods do love the darkness. The Dracula-like appearance of their mantles could almost pass for Bela Lugosi’s iconic cloak. Now a new fossil has revealed that these nyctophilic creatures have been around over 80 million years longer than anyone thought they were. And Syllimsimpodi bideni didn’t just have instant vampire cosplay, but 10 arms that

  • Project aims to undo ‘degradation’ of Kentucky stream. Why it matters for habitat, state

    The project is a piece of a larger effort to deal with the effects of climate change.

  • This crazy underground tomb will store nuclear waste for 100,000 years

    Finland will store nuclear waste in a new underground tomb starting in 2024. The tomb is located deep beneath the rural village of Eurajoki. The permanent nuclear disposal site is called Onkalo, which is Finnish for “deep pit”. If nothing goes wrong within the next couple of years, the site will become home to spent … The post This crazy underground tomb will store nuclear waste for 100,000 years appeared first on BGR.

  • Watch a ‘wild’ waterspout make landfall as a tornado at a Florida beach resort

    Beachgoers must have felt like they were in the middle of a disaster movie Saturday in Southwest Florida during a burst of stormy weather.

  • How to recycle your used and unwanted gadgets

    Here are the best ways to recycle your used and unwanted gadgets.

  • Boaters beware! Low water levels may hinder navigation as vessel grounded in Chesapeake Bay

    Mariners are being urged to exercise caution navigating the coastal waters from Fenwick Island to Cape Charles due to "abnormally low water levels."