Colon cancer rates rising in younger adults, new study finds

1

A new report from the American Cancer Society finds more cases of colorectal cancer are being detected at advanced stages, and rates are increasing among younger people. CBS News' Michael George introduces us to a patient who learned she had stage 4 colon cancer at just 44 years old.

Recommended Stories

  • Colorectal cancer being diagnosed in younger Americans: research

    Story at a glance The rate of colorectal cancer diagnosis in people under the age of 55 has doubled from 1995 to 2019, according to a report from the American Cancer Society. People under the age of 55 were diagnosed with colorectal cancer (CRC) at a rate of 20 percent of all CRC cases in…

  • Almost out of La La Land: Garcetti nom hits a make or break moment

    Biden’s nominee for ambassador to India has been in limbo for nearly 600 days. Things are hitting a breaking point.

  • The 5 Best Store-Bought Alfredo Sauces, Based on Our Taste Test

    As quintessential as it is to your dinner rotation, Alfredo sauce is pretty uncommon in Italy. As the story goes, the name came from a Roman restauranteur, Alfredo di Lelio, who named his butter-and-cheese linguine after himself back in 1914. American tourists frequented his eatery and brought the concept back to the U.S. Nowadays, there are a ton of jarred sauces modeled after the O.G. We sampled more than a dozen of them to find out which ones are worth adding to your cart. Here, the five best

  • Your Air Fryer Isn't a Toaster

    My family is weird about toasters. My stepmom and I long insisted that the toaster is a redundant and unnecessary appliance—you can toast bread under the broiler—while my father and boyfriend would much prefer access to the dedicated unitasker. My parents now have a toaster, however, and I’m not far behind. (The boys win this round.) Though I’ve been toasting all my bread in the air fryer, I recently had to admit to myself that it makes terrible toast.

  • IRS Will Now Give You More Time To Make Tax Refund Claims

    The 2023 tax season officially started on January 23. For taxpayers who haven't requested a filing extension, who are serving in the military abroad or who don't reside in a recognized disaster area...

  • 14 makeup bags and cosmetic cases for spring break that are cute enough to make the TSA jealous

    The plastic sandwich bags you've been using are not it.

  • Russia classifies data on real estate owners: this will interfere journalists' investigations

    A new law on personal data has classified information about real estate owners in Russia that journalists previously used in their investigations. Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza Details: It is reported that on 1 March 2023, the amendments to the law "On Personal Data" came into force in Russia, according to which the Federal Service for State Registration (Rosreestr) stopped publishing information about owners in extracts of the Unified State Register of Real Estate without the

  • ‘Mortgage financing remains a headwind for home prices’: Home-price growth slows in December, with San Francisco leading the way

    ECONOMIC REPORT The numbers: The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city house price index rise fell 0.5% in December, its sixth monthly decline.  Year-over-year appreciation was still up 4.6%, but has slowed down from a 6.

  • ‘Parental rights’ isn’t about true education. It’s another shot fired in Florida’s culture wars | Opinion

    Where are the “Moms for the Truth” or “Dads for the Proper Teaching of History” groups? Herald Editorial Board writes | Opinion

  • Fetterman 'on path to recovery,' will be out for more weeks

    A spokesman for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says the Democrat is “on a path to recovery” after checking himself into a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month, and he is still expected to be away from the Senate for several weeks. “We understand the intense interest in John’s status and especially appreciate the flood of well-wishes,” Fetterman’s communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a statement Monday afternoon. Fetterman is being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he checked in Feb. 15 as he was still struggling with the aftereffects of a stroke.

  • In Egypt, government and poor struggle with troubled economy

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its second year, has pushed up food and energy prices worldwide, adding another layer to Egypt’s economic crisis. Hany Hassan has found himself struggling to feed his four school-age children. Annual inflation reached 26.5% in January, the highest in five years, with food prices in urban areas soaring 48%, according to official figures.

  • Iran could produce 'one bomb's worth of fissile material' in about 12 days, Pentagon official tells Congress

    Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told Congress on Tuesday that Iran could make enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb in just 12 days.

  • Colorectal Cancer Is Becoming More Common In Young People. Here Are The Signs.

    The rate of colon cancer in people younger than 55 has doubled since 1995.

  • Dear Hollywood, Quit Playing and Give Us a Jonathan Majors, Issa Rae Rom-Com ASAP

    Hi. Yes. Hello, Hollywood? I’m not sure of the name, but after seeing Jonathan Majors and Issa Rae exchange some hella good comedic energy while presenting at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards over the weekend, I need to talk to whoever’s in charge of the rom-com department so we can solidify a new project as soon as possible.

  • Zacha helps Bruins beat Oilers 3-2 for 7th straight win

    Pavel Zacha scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the league-leading Boston Bruins beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Monday night for their seventh straight win. Nick Foligno and Tomas Nosek also scored for the Bruins, and Dmitry Orlov had two assists for his first points since being acquired from Washington last week. Jeremy Swayman stopped 22 shots to win his third straight start and eighth in his last 10.

  • Another 'close call': A JetBlue flight landing in Boston had to take 'evasive action' to avoid a private jet that crossed the runway

    The near-miss unfolded Monday when the Learjet started to take off "without clearance" from Boston's Logan airport, the FAA told Insider.

  • JetBlue pilot landing in Boston takes ‘evasive action’ to avoid collision

    The close call occurred at about 7 p.m. Monday when the pilot of a Learjet 60 took off without clearance as a JetBlue flight was preparing to land on an intersecting runway, according to the FAA's preliminary review.

  • McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins beat Flames for 8th win a row

    Charlie McAvoy scored at 4:55 of overtime to give the Boston a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, extending the NHL-leading Bruins' winning streak to eight games. Linus Ullmark made a career-high 54 saves. “What a game by him,” McAvoy said.

  • Senate Democrats could join Republicans in voting to reject DC's new criminal code

    Senate Republicans, joined by some Democratic colleagues, may soon send legislation to President Joe Biden's desk to rescind changes to Washington, D.C.'s criminal code that were opposed by the district's mayor but overwhelmingly supported by its city council. The Senate legislation, being led in the chamber by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., would roll back a newly-passed package that, among other things, expands the requirement for jury trials and reduces penalties for some violent crimes, including robberies and carjackings, while punishments for other crimes would increase. The so-called crime bill, which has been worked on for more than 16 years by local officials and was unanimously passed by the city council last year, has come under fire from some lawmakers and activists in D.C. -- including Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat.

  • 2 eagle parents took turns getting covered in snow to protect their eggs from the California storm

    Friends of Big Bear Valley, a non-profit organization, is live-streaming two eagles in their nest protecting their eggs in frigid temperatures.