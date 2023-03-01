Colon cancer rates rising in younger adults, new study finds

ABC News
Senate Republicans, joined by some Democratic colleagues, may soon send legislation to President Joe Biden's desk to rescind changes to Washington, D.C.'s criminal code that were opposed by the district's mayor but overwhelmingly supported by its city council. The Senate legislation, being led in the chamber by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., would roll back a newly-passed package that, among other things, expands the requirement for jury trials and reduces penalties for some violent crimes, including robberies and carjackings, while punishments for other crimes would increase. The so-called crime bill, which has been worked on for more than 16 years by local officials and was unanimously passed by the city council last year, has come under fire from some lawmakers and activists in D.C. -- including Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat.