Colon to serve at least 46 years in jail for 2018 homicide

Oct. 5—SUNBURY — A Shamokin man will serve 46 to 92 years in prison for third-degree homicide and 64 other criminal charges related to a fatal shooting of Kasandra Ortiz and a seven-hour standoff with police in February 2018.

Jose Colon, 47, was sentenced by Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor on Thursday. Colon pleaded guilty in May for the two consolidated cases, avoiding a trial in June. Colon admitted to shooting Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26, 2018, and then having a standoff with police overnight into the following day.

Several of Ortiz's relatives attended Thursday's sentencing. Following the proceeding, the victim's sister, Illyanna Santiago, said she was satisfied with the sentence. "I feel like justice is served," she said. "It's not going to bring my sister back, but it's a start."

Ortiz's mother, Angelic Ortiz, made an emotional victim impact statement Thursday. "You didn't just take my daughter. You took my kids' sister and grandkids' aunt," Angelic Ortiz said amid tears, addressing Colon. "It impacts me every day and will impact me every day."

Colon showed remorse during his statement while indicating others were involved in the crime. "I'm the only one paying because I wouldn't talk, but I didn't act alone," Colon said, addressing Ortiz's family. "I'm going to tell you everything. I'm very sorry for taking part in it."

Colon allegedly confessed in 2018 to striking Ortiz in the head and face outside her apartment at 409 N. Rock St., Shamokin, and continuing the assault after she was knocked to the ground. Colon told police he dragged the bloodied woman to a nearby dirt lot at Rock and Spurzheim streets where he shot her once and left her body before fleeing the scene, according to court documents.

A standoff began after police officers tracked Colon to his top-floor apartment. It ended when Colon was struck by a bullet from a state police emergency response team member in an exchange of gunfire. He allegedly fired 11 shots during the seven-hour standoff.

Colon was charged with criminal homicide and 11 counts of attempted homicide of law enforcement officers, as well as 25 felony charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and assault of a law enforcement officer. The remaining charges are misdemeanor counts.