Colonel Crawford Lions Club honors three students

Colonel Crawford Lions Club named three students of the month for the months of October, November, and December and invited them and their families to the Lions Club November dinner meeting.

The selected students are the members of the class of 2024, and each received a commemorative certificate and a check for $100, according to a news release.

October: Ayla McKibben

McKibben is known for being the president of the National Honor Society and earning all A’s Honor Roll each year. She received a College Board National Rural and Small-Town Recognition and the Ohio Mathematics League Top Five school score.

In addition, McKibben is a Student Council member and secretary of the class of 2024. She is a four-year Leo Club member, serving there as treasurer each year. She also is on the Peer Assistance Team and on the varsity golf team, for which she earned several awards, including being a State Gold qualifier in her junior and senior years.

McKibben has been playing piano for 12 years and earned National Piano Federation of Music Club’s superior rating and Ohio Music Teachers Association State Qualifier and Superior ratings. Her community service projects include being a 4-H camp counselor and a math tutor.

She plans to major in secondary math education.

Ayla McKibben, left, Lynae McKibben and Tyler Smith are Colonel Crawford Lions Club Students of the Month for October-December.

November: Lynae McKibben

Lynae McKibben, Ayla's sister, was selected November Student of the Month. She is the secretary of the National Honor Society, has earned all A’s Honor Roll each year and has high scores in the Ohio Mathematic League.

She has been a varsity cheerleader for three years and Varsity Most Outstanding Football Cheerleader two times. As a varsity basketball team member she has earned an honorable mention All Northern 10. She has served as class secretary and, this year, was vice president.

McKibben is a field commander and section leader in marching band. She is in Pep Band, Rock Band and in Vision Show Choir. Her community services include being a 4-H camp counselor and being on Junior Fair Board, as well as being this year’s Crawford County Fair queen.

“Lynae has not chosen a college yet but will pursue a major in science/kinesiology with the plan to attend physical therapy school after her undergraduate schooling,” said the Colonel Crawford Lions Club in its release.

December: Tyler Smith

Tyler Smith is the December Student of the Month. His accomplishments include being a three-year Academic Letter receiver and a member of the National Honor Society. Smith is a three-year varsity football letterman.

Smith works for Studer Electric and enjoys boating, helping his grandfather and father on the farm and camping. His plans are still undecided.

