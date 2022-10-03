Colonel "Did" who led "ghosts of Kyiv" killed in battle over the sea

Ukrainska Pravda
OLENA ROSHCHINAMONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 09:03

Colonel Mykhailo "Did" ["Granddad"] Matiushenko, who led a group of pilots who became legendary as the "Ghost of Kyiv", has been killed in the skies over the Black Sea. He died in June and is only now being buried in Bucha.

Source: Anatolii Fedoruk, Mayor of Bucha, on Facebook

Quote: "While performing a combat mission in an air battle, Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Matiushenko (08.01.1961-26.06.2022) heroically died defending the country's skies. He was from Bucha and was killed in the skies over the Black Sea.

This military pilot flew many types of military and civilian aircraft. He served in various military units, and before the war he worked as a manager of a Ukrainian airline.

He was a successful man but never boasted about what he did. Playing an active civic role, he headed up a public law enforcement organisation.

Mikhail ‘Did’ Matyushenko passed on his invaluable operational experience to the younger generation.

And only now do we have the right to tell the truth: the "Ghost of Kyiv" was led by a pilot from Bucha."

Details: Fedoruk said that since Colonel Maiushenko’s arrival in command, the 40th tactical aviation brigade had not suffered any air losses. All the pilots from the "Kyiv ghosts" came back alive.

"One night, ‘Did’ darted into a dogfight with an L-39, mimicking a MiG-29 attack on a pair of Su-30s. And what do you think? They backed off!", as one of his fellow airmen recalls.

Later he decided to reinforce the southern and eastern fronts: "When ‘Did’ found out about the irreversible losses of trained bomber crews, the decision was made. And thus a new operation began."

This was Mykhailo Matiushenko's last mission. He did not return from his next sortie, and it took a long time to find him.

The Mayor of Bucha said that the Colonel's body was able to be brought home on 2 October.

Mykhailo ‘Did’ Matiushenko

PHOTO FROM MAYOR OF BUCHA’S FACEBOOK PAGE

Mykhailo Matiushenko’s funeral will take place on 3 October, at 14:00, in Bucha.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

 

  • Occupiers who survived Lyman flee to Shchastia

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 09:53 Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has said that during the liberation, Russian occupiers fled from Lyman in Donetsk Oblast to the city of Shchastia in Luhansk Oblast.

  • NATO fears Russia preparing to test Poseidon nuclear torpedo for the first time

    NATO fears that Russia may be readying to test its Poseidon nuclear-tipped torpedo, often referred to as a "doomsday weapon," for the first time, the Italian publication La Repubblica reported on Oct. 2.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 11 Russian UAVs and kill over 300 Russian soldiers General Staff

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 09:26 The Ukrainian General Staff have reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 11 Russian UAVs, three tanks, one plane and one helicopter, and killed 320 Russian soldiers on 2 October.

  • The first corvette for the Ukrainian Navy, named the Hetman Ivan Mazepa, is launched in Turkey

    The first Ada-class corvette for the Ukrainian Navy, named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa, a famous Ukrainian military and political figure of the 17th century, was launched at the RMK Marine shipyard in Istanbul, Turkey on Oct. 2.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces attack Russian army in Zolote area, killing 60 military personnel

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 09:19 After an attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Zolote in Luhansk Oblast on 1 October, Russian casualties are estimated to be 60 soldiers, as reported by Serhii Haidai, Head of the Oblast Military Administration.

  • Ukraine has made 'breakthroughs' in Kherson region, Russian-installed official says

    "It's tense, let's put it that way," Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region, said on state television. "Where the Kakhovka (reservoir) is, there is a settlement called Dudchany ... it is in this area that there is a breakthrough and there are settlements taken by Ukrainian troops," he said. Dudchany, on the west bank of the Dnipro river, is about 40 km (25 miles) downriver from where Russian troops had opposed Ukrainian forces a day earlier.

  • Ukrainian forces burst through Russian lines in major advance in south

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces achieved their biggest breakthrough in the south of the country since the war began, bursting through the front and advancing rapidly along the Dnipro River on Monday, threatening to encircle thousands of Russian troops. Kyiv gave no official confirmation of the gains, but Russian sources acknowledged that a Ukrainian tank offensive had advanced dozens of kilometers (miles) along the river's west bank, recapturing a number of villages along the way. The breakthrough mirrors recent Ukrainian successes in the east that have turned the tide in the war against Russia, even as Moscow has tried to raise the stakes by annexing territory, ordering mobilisation and threatening nuclear retaliation.

  • Zelenskyy confirms liberation of Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka

    ALONA MAZURENKO- MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 00:42 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially confirmed the liberation of two settlements in Kherson Oblast - Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka. Source: Zelenskyy's nightly video address Quote: "I am thankful to the soldiers of the 129th brigade of my native Kryvy Rih, who distinguished themselves with good results and liberated, in particular, Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka.

  • Service dog finds Russian UAV shot down by National Guard, once repaired to be used by Ukraine

    Service dog Zeus of the Ukrainian National Guard is a very, very good boy!

  • Sweden sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks

    Sweden has sent a vessel capable of “advanced diving missions” to the Baltic Sea area where ruptured undersea pipelines leaked natural gas for days, the Swedish navy said Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Last week, undersea blasts damaged the pipelines off southern Sweden and Denmark and have led to huge methane leaks, with the Danish and Swedish governments saying that several hundred pounds of explosives was involved.

  • Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Ka-52 helicopter, Su-25 jet and 8 drones General Staff report

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 07:56 Ukraine's defence forces [collective name for all Ukrainian military formations involved in the ongoing combat in this country - ed.] shot down one Russian Ka-52 helicopter, a Su-25 fighter jet and eight UAVs over the course of Sunday, 2 October.

  • Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war

    When the bulk cargo ship Laodicea docked in Lebanon last summer, Ukrainian diplomats said the vessel was carrying grain stolen by Russia and urged Lebanese officials to impound the ship. Meanwhile, the Russian military has attacked farms, grain silos and shipping facilities still under Ukrainian control with artillery and air strikes, destroying food, driving up prices and reducing the flow of grain from a country long known as the breadbasket of Europe.

  • Fleeing Russians follow path of 1917 refugees to Istanbul

    Vladimir Putin’s military draft “changed everything” for the tens of thousands of Russians who have fled their country since the Russian leader's mobilization was announced last month, according to recent arrivals in Istanbul. Niki Proshin, 28, left St. Petersburg last week, part of a torrent of Russian men escaping their homeland following Putin's Sept. 21 declaration of a “partial mobilization” for the war in Ukraine. The Russian military call-up came as some Russian troops have been forced to retreat amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

  • Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia-annexed region

    Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex. Kherson has been one of the toughest battlefields for the Ukrainians, with slower progress when compared with Ukraine's breakout offensive around the country's second largest city of Kharkiv, in the northeast, that began last month. Kherson is one of the four regions illegally annexed by Moscow last week after a “referendum” orchestrated by the Kremlin.

  • Half of mobilized men in Russian region sent home - governor

    STORY: Russia's first mobilization since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir Putin on September 21, has led to widespread discontent among officials and citizens over the way the draft has been handled, including complaints about enlistment officers sending call-up papers to clearly ineligible men.The chaotic mobilization of men to fight in Ukraine has also prompted thousands of fighting-age men to flee from the country to avoid a draft that was billed as enlisting those with military experience and specialities, but has often appeared oblivious to service records, health, student status and even age.Some 2,000 people have been arrested at protests against the mobilization and what Moscow calls its "special military operation in Ukraine" in more than 30 towns and cities, and some of them promptly given call-up papers - something the Kremlin said was perfectly legal.

  • President's Office believes that Ukraine can join NATO faster, like Finland and Sweden

    OLENA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER, 2022, 01:53 Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, has said that Ukraine is watching Finland and Sweden, countries that are fast-tracking to NATO without a Membership Action Plan, and it also wants to join the Alliance under a similar procedure.

  • National Guard of Ukraine fighters capture Russian tank near Lyman

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 16:21 Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine have captured a Russian T-72B3 tank near Lyman in Donetsk Oblast. Source: National Guard of Ukraine All photos: National Guard of Ukraine Quote: "The rapid response brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine captured a new trophy near Lyman city, a Russian T-72B3 tank.

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate Torske and strike occupiers in Kreminna

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 23:54 Ukrainian soldiers have liberated the village of Torske near Lyman in Donetsk Oblast. The village is located on the road to the town of Kreminna.

  • If world fails to respond harshly to Russias nuclear blackmail, there will be nuclear wars Head of Office of President of Ukraine

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 1 OCTOBER 2022, 20:23 Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, believes that if the world fails to give a tough and unambiguous response to Russia's nuclear blackmail, it can lead to nuclear wars with millions of casualties.

