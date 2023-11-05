Colonel from Russia’s Investigative Committee joins 300,000 comrades in dying in Ukraine

The Russian Investigative Committee's Colonel Viktor Perederiy has been killed in Ukraine

The Russian Investigative Committee's Colonel Viktor Perederiy has been killed in Ukraine, Russian media outlet Zhivaya Kuban (Live Kuban) reported, citing the Russian Investigative Committee.

The circumstances of his death were not disclosed.

Perederiy began his career as an investigator in the Novorossiysk prosecutor's office. He also worked for some time in the procedural control department of the Moscow interregional investigative department for transport.

He started a new job at the Moscow Academy of the Russian Investigative Committee in August2017, and two years later he resigned from the service and retired.

Perederiy returned to work at the Forensic Center of the Russian Investigative Committee after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In April 2023, he signed a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry and was sent to Ukraine.

