Colonial Estates gunshot victim transferred to Tulsa hospital; juvenile male detained

A male gunshot victim was reported seeking emergency care at an urgent care center on the 3500 block of Frank Phillips Blvd. in Bartlesville Saturday afternoon, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement.

Police patrol car with flashing lights

At approximately 3:21 p.m., Bartlesville Police officers arrived at the scene confirming the injured party to be an adult male. The victim was subsequently transported to a Tulsa hospital; however, details regarding his current condition have not been disclosed.

The BPD has disclosed that the shooting took place in the 2300 block of South Windsor Way. Police confirm it is the same location as an October robbery that led to the arrest of six juveniles.

A juvenile male suspect has been detained in connection with the incident. Investigators are actively working the crime scene and conducting interviews with several witnesses to piece together the circumstances of the event.

Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in the investigation. Witnesses or individuals with knowledge pertinent to the shooting are encouraged to contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918.338.4001.

Additionally, information can be directly relayed to Capt. Daniel Elkins by phone at 918.338.4020 or via email at dbelkins@cityofbartlesville.org.

