Colonial Heights Police arrest man who tried to rob a bank, then get away on a bicycle
COLONIAL HEIGHTS – Police have arrested the man they say tried to rob a bank earlier this month and got away on a bicycle.
Larry Jerome Weaver, 40, of Petersburg, was picked up at a motel in Chesterfield County without incident, Colonial Heights Police Major Rob Ruxer said. He has been charged with attempted armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. at a Touchstone Bank branch on the Boulevard at Colonial Square shopping center. The suspect, who was dressed all in black with a black face mask, gave a letter to a teller claiming that he had a gun, but no weapon was ever seen.
A bank employee triggered an alarm, and the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.
That happened about 45 minutes after a similar incident at a Truist Bank branch in downtown Petersburg.
Weaver is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.
