Colonial Heights Police arrest man who tried to rob a bank, then get away on a bicycle

Days before the arrest was made, Colonial Heights Police released this surveillance photo of the suspect riding a bicycle away from the Touchstone Bank branch he had just attempted to rob. That suspect was later identified as 40-year old Larry Jerome Weaver of Petersburg.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS – Police have arrested the man they say tried to rob a bank earlier this month and got away on a bicycle.

Larry Jerome Weaver, 40, of Petersburg, was picked up at a motel in Chesterfield County without incident, Colonial Heights Police Major Rob Ruxer said. He has been charged with attempted armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. at a Touchstone Bank branch on the Boulevard at Colonial Square shopping center. The suspect, who was dressed all in black with a black face mask, gave a letter to a teller claiming that he had a gun, but no weapon was ever seen.

A bank employee triggered an alarm, and the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

That happened about 45 minutes after a similar incident at a Truist Bank branch in downtown Petersburg.

Weaver is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

