Colonial Heights Police arrest second suspect in shooting at pawn shop

COLONIAL HEIGHTS – Police have arrested the man they said pulled the trigger in a shooting earlier this month at a city pawn shop.

Warren Darnell Fields Jr., 27, of Petersburg, was picked up without incident Tuesday, according to a statement from Colonial Heights Police. He has been charged with discharging a firearm in a public place, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building.

Fields is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

According to police reports, Fields – an employee of Cal’s Pawn Shop – allegedly shot business owner James Meadows Feb. 2 after Meadows asked Fields to move his pick-up truck. Meadows was shot several times but is expected to make a full physical recovery.

Following the shooting, a suspect later identified as Fields’ mother walked up to Meadows and struck him with a firearm. They then fled the scene.

Doretha Fields, 60, was arrested at her Petersburg residence two days after the attack. She was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm y a convicted felon.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: CH Police arrest second suspect in pawn-shop shooting