Colonial Heights School Board selects new division superintendent: Educator of 34 years

Haidee Napier

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Haidee Napier was named the new division superintendent of Colonial Heights Public Schools [CHPS] by the Colonial Heights School Board on Wednesday, June 7. Napier, 56, is currently the division’s Interim Director of Curriculum and Assessment. Her new role becomes effective on July 1, 2023.

"I am thrilled to continue serving Colonial Heights Public Schools as the Superintendent of Schools,” Napier said after her three-year contract was unanimously approved by the Board. “I eagerly anticipate collaborating with schools and community leaders, along with our valued partners and families, to further enhance the remarkable work our schools and staff accomplish each day for our students. I sincerely appreciate the School Board's confidence in me, and I am dedicated to working closely with our staff and Board to identify priorities for addressing the needs of each of our students as well as meeting the expectations of the community for our schools."

Napier’s commitment to this role is built on a lifelong presence in the city and its school system. The Colonial Heights native attended Flora M. Hill School, Tussing Elementary School, Colonial Heights Junior High School and Colonial Heights High School. She graduated from Longwood College with an undergraduate degree in Special Education and earned Master's Degrees from Virginia State University in Guidance and Counseling and School Administration and Leadership.

Napier has worn several hats during her 34 years of service as an educator in CHPS. Having fulfilled the roles of teacher, coach, school counselor, administrator for special education, Director of Curriculum and Assessment, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction, and Interim Executive Director of Appomattox Regional Governor’s School, Napier has dedicated her career to serving the students and families of CHPS.

In October, Napier plans to marry her fiancé Mike Ratliff. All of her three children graduated from Colonial Heights High School. The Board looks forward to Napier continuing her journey in CHPS as Superintendent.

Thomas Dale High School 1961 graduates Richard Bland College of William & Mary: Local couple donates special gift to alma mater

— Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly, an award-winning columnist, is the trending topics and food Q&A reporter at The Progress-Index voted the 2022 Tri-Cities Best of the Best Social Media Personality. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Contact Kristi (she, her) at khiggins@progress-index.com, follow @KHiggins_PI on Twitter @socialbutterflykristi on Instagram.

Your support is vital to local journalism. Please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Colonial Heights School Board selects new division superintendent