Colonial Heights teen goes missing Easter morning, and police ask for help finding her

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Police are looking for a teenage girl who walked away from a church Sunday morning.

This photo of Audrey Tross shows what she was wearing when she was last seen Sunday.

Audrey Leigh Tross, 16, is 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has light-brown shoulder-length hair.

Police said the girl reportedly walked away from a church activity, and was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fairlie Avenue and Old Town Drive.

Police have released a photograph of Tross in the outfit she was last seen wearing.

“Please assist us in finding her and bringing her home safely,” police said in a statement.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call police at (804) 520-9300 and press 7 to be connected to dispatchers.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is a journalist and daily news coach for USA TODAY' Network's Atlantic Region which includes Virginia. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Colonial Heights teen missing after leaving church, police say