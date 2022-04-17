Colonial Heights teen goes missing Easter morning, and police ask for help finding her

Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
·1 min read

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Police are looking for a teenage girl who walked away from a church Sunday morning.

This photo of Audrey Tross shows what she was wearing when she was last seen Sunday.
This photo of Audrey Tross shows what she was wearing when she was last seen Sunday.

Audrey Leigh Tross, 16, is 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has light-brown shoulder-length hair.

Police said the girl reportedly walked away from a church activity, and was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fairlie Avenue and Old Town Drive.

Police have released a photograph of Tross in the outfit she was last seen wearing.

“Please assist us in finding her and bringing her home safely,” police said in a statement.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call police at (804) 520-9300 and press 7 to be connected to dispatchers.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is a journalist and daily news coach for USA TODAY' Network's Atlantic Region which includes Virginia. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Colonial Heights teen missing after leaving church, police say

Recommended Stories