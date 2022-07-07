Is The Colonial Motor Company Limited's (NZSE:CMO) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

A look at the shareholders of The Colonial Motor Company Limited (NZSE:CMO) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Colonial Motor is a smaller company with a market capitalization of NZ$315m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Colonial Motor.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Colonial Motor?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Colonial Motor, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Colonial Motor. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Colonial Motor's case, its Senior Key Executive, Graeme Gibbons, is the largest shareholder, holding 13% of shares outstanding. With 7.3% and 6.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Stuart Gibbons and James Gibbons are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Alexander Gibbons is the owner of 1.6% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Colonial Motor

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems that insiders own more than half the The Colonial Motor Company Limited stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a NZ$243m stake in this NZ$315m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in Colonial Motor. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Colonial Motor that you should be aware of.

