Colonial Motor (NZSE:CMO) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Colonial Motor's (NZSE:CMO) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Colonial Motor:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = NZ$44m ÷ (NZ$448m - NZ$165m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Colonial Motor has an ROCE of 15%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 15%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Colonial Motor's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Colonial Motor, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 15% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 60% in that time. Since 15% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Colonial Motor has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 107% return to those who've held over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Colonial Motor, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

