The Colonial owners sex abuse trial latest: Jury begins deliberations

The case against two former Binghamton restaurant owners was handed over to the jury Tuesday, nearly two years after the November 2021 incident that resulted in rape and sexual abuse charges.

Yaron Kweller and Jordan Rindgen, managing partners of the former Colonial and Dos Rios Cantina restaurants on Court Street, were charged following allegations of sexual assault at a 141 Washington St. office around the corner from the restaurants.

Following that incident, demonstrators gathered on Court Street to condemn sexual assault and a Facebook group emerged calling for a boycott of The Colonial and affiliated restaurants, alleging the sexual assault of more than a dozen women by employees of those establishments.

The Colonial permanently closed its doors in April 2022.

What The Colonial owners are charged with

Kweller has been charged with first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act, both felonies. Both charges carry a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison if the defendant is convicted.

Rindgen has been charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, a misdemeanor, and first-degree criminal sexual act, a felony. A previous charge, first-degree sexual abuse, was dropped during trial proceedings in Broome County Court Monday. The misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to one year in jail, and the felony charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison if convicted.

More: Trial starting for former Binghamton restaurant owners: What to know

When did the trial begin

The trial began with jury selection Monday, Oct. 23, in Broome County Court and proceeded over the next week as attorneys presented testimony from 11 witnesses, along with photo and video evidence, before issuing closing statements Tuesday morning.

Kweller's brother Leor Kweller, of Brooklyn, was previously charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse, but those charges were dismissed earlier this year. An appeal of that ruling by the Broome County District Attorney's Office is pending.

What happened to The Colonial, Dos Rios restaurants

The Colonial, Dos Rios and The Stone Fox restaurants closed their doors for a month in light of the allegations in December 2021. The Colonial and Dos Rios permanently closed in April 2022, while The Stone Fox has remained open.

A new restaurant, Courtside Bar & Grill, opened earlier this month at the space previously housed by The Colonial. Iron Agave, a Tex-Mex fusion restaurant, is planned at the space previously housed by Dos Rios.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: The Colonial owners sex abuse trial latest: What we know