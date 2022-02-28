Colonial restaurant owner's brother charged in Binghamton rape, drug investigation

Binghamton police arrested a third person in connection with a downtown incident in November and has ties to the owners and operators of several city bars and restaurants.

Leor Kweller, 42, of Brooklyn, was charged with third-degree rape, police said Monday. Kweller is the brother of Yaron Kweller, a 41-year-old Vestal man who was charged with the same crime on Feb. 23.

Jordan Ringden, 33 of Binghamton, was charged Feb. 23 with third- and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both felonies.

Police say the arrests are part of the ongoing investigation into a Nov. 27, 2021 incident at 141 Washington St. Yaron Kweller and Ringden are owners of the Colonial and were also linked with the operations of the Dos Rios Cantina and Stone Fox.

Yaron Kweller and Ringden were removed from restaurant operations in December, when the formal police investigation was announced, according to a statement released by the restaurants on Feb. 24.

The remaining owners’ legal team said it is trying to remove them as partners in the businesses.

All three were arraigned in Binghamton City Court and released.

The Colonial bar and restaurant on Court Street in Binghamton stands empty Thursday, Dec. 9, after an impromptu closure amid allegations of sexual assault by employees. Also closed until further notice are Dos Rios Cantina, at left, and the Stone Fox on Hawley Street.

In December, a Facebook group emerged calling for a boycott of the Colonial and affiliated restaurants, Dos Rios Cantina and Stone Fox, alleging the sexual assault of more than a dozen women by employees. All three restaurants closed for 29 days following the allegations.

The day after the restaurants closed, Binghamton Police announced an investigation into an unspecified Nov. 29 incident involving employees.

Shortly before reopening last month, all three restaurants announced the adoption of a “revised management team” to “handle all day to day operations of the businesses.”

Yaron Kweller called the allegations “absolutely false” in a Feb. 23 statement released through an independent public relations firm.

The statement by the Colonial said Yaron Kweller and Ringden authored a social media post that appeared on the Facebook pages of all three restaurants in December, decrying the “baseless claims” of sexual assault and chalking up the boycotting efforts to “cancel culture” before it was removed several hours later.

“Those words were careless and damaging and for that, we are so sorry,” the statement read. “They do not represent the views or feelings of the other owners, or our staff.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Binghamton Police Detective Division at 607-772-7080.

