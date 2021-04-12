Colonie deaths ruled murder-suicide; Woman murdered by husband was Ellis Hospital therapist, police say

Steven Cook, The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y.
·1 min read

Apr. 12—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

COLONIE — The deaths of a man and woman found deceased in their home Friday afternoon have been ruled a murder-suicide, police said Monday. The man killed the woman, before killing himself, police said.

Murdered was Dorota Kokoszko, 54, police said. She worked as a respiratory therapist at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady.

Police identified the man who killed her as her husband, Marek Kokoszko, 57, who was self-employed as a mason.

Police determined Marek Kokoszko killed his wife with a .22-caliber rifle Friday afternoon at their 520 Boght Road residence, then used a shotgun to kill himself, officials said.

The scene was discovered after a family member had trouble getting in touch with someone at the residence and contacted police to check the residence and check their welfare early Saturday morning. Police were dispatched there just after 7 a.m. Saturday, police said. The two lived alone, police said.

Police identified one prior call to the residence, from 2016, that police described as domestic in nature between the two. Police described the incident then as minor and no charges were filed.

In addition to the 2016 incident, police also referenced escalating "recent domestic issues," though did not provide further details. aid.

The firearms used in the incident, as well as others in the home, appeared to have been legally owned by Marek Kokoszko, police said.

"We have not yet determined what may have led to this incident, but there were many factors that likely played a role in the event," police said in a release, "including recent domestic issues that have been escalating over the past few months, and mental health issues for Marek."

Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

Recommended Stories

  • Glenn Close finds a common humanity with her larger-than-life Mamaw character

    "If anything, I played her down" the actress says of her sharp-tongued "Hillbilly Elegy" matriarch

  • Grandfather, mentor and role model: Prince Philip played a crucial part in Prince William's life

    When the Duke of Cambridge was introduced to Matt Smith, the actor who would play his grandfather in The Crown, at a charity event a few years ago, he was asked if he had any advice. “Just one word,” came the reply. “Legend.” The Duke of Edinburgh was a huge presence in Prince William’s life, playing a critical role as mentor, role model and sounding board. Both of similar temperaments, pragmatic, plain speaking and quick witted, the Duke saw a lot of himself in his grandson. He is thought to have felt assured that the institution of the monarchy, to which he had dedicated almost his entire adult life, was in safe hands. From their adoration of Africa to their environmental interests, their love of sailing, horses and polo, the two men shared many common interests. Both were pilots and passionate about shooting and land management. Their relationship was strengthened following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when the Duke immediately took on the role of staunch defender.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Ghana's farmers eye sweet success from chocolate

    Ghana is the world's second largest cocoa producer but sees little of the profits from chocolate - for now.

  • Boehner slams Trump's conduct during the 2020 election, says the former president 'abused' his loyalists

    "He stepped all over their loyalty to him by continuing to say things that just weren't true," Boehner told USA Today about Trump and his followers.

  • Jon Batiste on His Oscar-Nominated Soul Score and Being a 'Black Pop Star Making Black Pop Masterpieces'

    The pianist talks life lessons from Stevie Wonder, re-learning how to rap, and jamming on Justin Bieber songs

  • Israeli media suggests country was behind Iranian nuclear facility blackout

    A whole lot happened in relation to Iran's nuclear program this weekend. For starters, on Sunday, Iran's underground Natanz facility started up new advanced centrifuges capable of enriching uranium more quickly. Hours later, a "suspicious" blackout struck the facility. Tehran claims there wasn't any lasting damage or pollution, but Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's civilian nuclear program, called the power outage "nuclear terrorism" and details remain scarce. Israeli media outlets, including Haaretz, are indicating the blackout was the result of an Israeli cyberattack, the latest sign of escalation between the regional rivals. The Associated Press notes these reports do not offer sourcing, but "Israeli media maintains a close relationship with [Israel's] military and intelligence," so, when coupled with past allegations of Israel targeting Iran's nuclear program, the possibility seems legitimate. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Israel meeting with his counterpart, Benny Gantz, who pledged to cooperate with the U.S. "to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will secure the vital interests of the world and the United States, prevent a dangerous arms race in our region, and protect the State of Israel." World powers, including the U.S., will continue to negotiate with Tehran over its nuclear deal next week in Vienna, though it's unclear how the blackout will affect the talks, if it all. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyYou should start a keyhole garden

  • Fed's Powell sees US boom ahead, with COVID still a risk

    Chair Jerome Powell, speaking to CBS' “60 Minutes," also said that he doesn't expect to raise the Fed's benchmark interest rate, currently pegged at nearly zero, this year. “We feel like we’re at a place where the economy’s about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly,” Powell said. In the wide-ranging interview, Powell said that the Fed is closely studying the development of a digital dollar, but hasn't yet made a decision on whether to proceed.

  • One prominent NFL Draft mock has UK’s Kelvin Joseph as a first-rounder

    Jamin Davis isn’t the only former Wildcat who is generating some draft buzz.

  • Race at Martinsville postponed for rain. NASCAR will try again Sunday

    The Cup Series completed 42 laps after a long rain delay and before the skies opened up again Saturday night.

  • Bogdanovic scores 32 as Hawks beat Hornets 105-101

    The Charlotte Hornets hadn't lost a game all season when leading entering the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic put an end to that 22-game streak by scoring 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Atlanta Hawks erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Hornets 105-101 Sunday without Trae Young. Clint Capela added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the surging Hawks, who have won six of seven to take sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

  • The Met Gala is coming back with a bang - and breaking tradition with a September event

    Curator Andrew Bolton told the New York Times the gala will be a "celebration of the American fashion community."

  • Microsoft buying speech recognition firm Nuance in $16B deal

    Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about $16 billion. The acquisition will get Microsoft deeper into hospitals and the health care industry through Nuance's widely used medical dictation and transcription tools. Microsoft will pay $56 per share cash.

  • Protests flare and National Guard deployed after 20-year-old Black man shot in traffic stop near Minneapolis

    The family of Daunte Wright said he was pulled over for displaying an air freshener. Later, the police chief said his death was the result of an "accidental discharge."

  • Psaki says Biden 'does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories' after a GOP senator criticized the president's social media use

    President Joe Biden "spends his time working on behalf of the American people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

  • William and Harry's tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh show just how far apart they are

    The sentiments may have been similar – but the styles could not have been more contrasting. As the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex released very different tributes to their grandfather within 30 minutes of each other on Monday, it was impossible to resist reading between the lines. In days gone by, the royal brothers would have put out a joint statement commemorating such an important role model in both their lives. Yet with tensions between the two princes seemingly still bristling ahead of Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, we were left to decipher the coded messages contained within. William's 173-word missive was the first to drop on the Kensington Palace website at 2pm, paying tribute to "a century of life defined by service". Praising his grandfather as an "extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation", the seemly eulogy gave a nod to the Duke of Edinburgh's "infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour". There was also acknowledgement of his "enduring presence... both through good times and the hardest days", a reference to his stalwart support following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when he encouraged William to walk behind their mother’s coffin with the words: "If I walk, will you walk with me?"

  • Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tied the knot in Bluffton on Saturday. Take a look

    Photos show the couple saying “I do” inside Montage Palmetto Bluff’s May River Chapel. The projected No. 1 overall pick, sporting his famous golden locks, is seen with tears in his eyes.

  • John Boehner said he skewered Ted Cruz in his book because Cruz was 'stirring up some of the crazies in my own caucus'

    John Boehner and Ted Cruz have traded barbs over the last week as Boehner takes aim at his former Republican colleagues in a forthcoming book.

  • Man Accused of Attempting to Sexually Assault 'White' Woman in Response to Anti-Asian Crimes

    An Asian man accused of kidnapping and attempting to sexually assault an Asian woman because he thought she was white has been arrested and charged in Irvine, California last week. Michael Sangbong Rhee, 37, of Lake Forest, allegedly targeted the victim while she was sitting in her car in the area of Harvard Avenue and Coronado Street around 1:30 p.m. on April 8. Armed with a handgun, Rhee first ordered the woman to get in the back of the vehicle if she wanted to live, Irvine police said.

  • A female US Army soldier ran a mile in a 96-pound bomb suit in under 11 minutes, setting a world record

    "The helmet's definitely the worst part because if you're leaning forward or backward, it'll take your whole body with you," she said.