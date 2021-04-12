Colonie deaths ruled murder-suicide; Woman murdered by husband was Ellis Hospital therapist, police say

Apr. 12—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

COLONIE — The deaths of a man and woman found deceased in their home Friday afternoon have been ruled a murder-suicide, police said Monday. The man killed the woman, before killing himself, police said.

Murdered was Dorota Kokoszko, 54, police said. She worked as a respiratory therapist at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady.

Police identified the man who killed her as her husband, Marek Kokoszko, 57, who was self-employed as a mason.

Police determined Marek Kokoszko killed his wife with a .22-caliber rifle Friday afternoon at their 520 Boght Road residence, then used a shotgun to kill himself, officials said.

The scene was discovered after a family member had trouble getting in touch with someone at the residence and contacted police to check the residence and check their welfare early Saturday morning. Police were dispatched there just after 7 a.m. Saturday, police said. The two lived alone, police said.

Police identified one prior call to the residence, from 2016, that police described as domestic in nature between the two. Police described the incident then as minor and no charges were filed.

In addition to the 2016 incident, police also referenced escalating "recent domestic issues," though did not provide further details. aid.

The firearms used in the incident, as well as others in the home, appeared to have been legally owned by Marek Kokoszko, police said.

"We have not yet determined what may have led to this incident, but there were many factors that likely played a role in the event," police said in a release, "including recent domestic issues that have been escalating over the past few months, and mental health issues for Marek."

