Colonie Police: Third charged in May Motel 6 murder near Rotterdam line; Former Schenectady man arrested

Aug. 12—COLONIE — A former Schenectady man is now the third person arrested in connection with the May shooting death of a Schenectady man at the Colonie Motel 6 near the Rotterdam line, Colonie police said Thursday.

Kenneth W. Spencer, 45, most recently of Greensboro, N.C., but formerly of Schenectady, was taken into custody Wednesday at his residence in North Carolina and charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Spencer is now the third person with Schenectady ties charged in the May 11 shooting death of 20-year-old Schenectady resident Xiaa Price, who died inside a car that crashed into the Motel 6 on Curry Road in Colonie, just off Interstate 890.

Charged with second-degree murder previously were Desirique S. Johnson, 22, and Paul A.L. Streeks, 23. Streeks was arrested three days after the murder, Johnson in late June.

With Spencer's arrest this week, Colonie police said all individuals believed to have been involved in Price's murder have been arrested.

Police have not described the alleged roles of each of the men, citing ongoing court proceedings.

Spencer was arrested after a joint effort by the regional Fugitive Task Force and the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said.

Spencer was being held Thursday in North Carolina, awaiting extradition back to Albany County, police said.

The investigation remains active, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Colonie investigators at 518-783-2754.

