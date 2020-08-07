    Advertisement

    Colony Capital: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Colony Capital (CLNY) on Friday reported a loss in a key measure in its second quarter.

    The Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $19.3 million, or 4 cents per share, in the period.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had a loss of $2.04 billion, or $4.33 per share.

    The provider of asset management services to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. posted revenue of $372.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.4 million.

    The company's shares closed at $1.98. A year ago, they were trading at $5.41.

