Color analysis, personal stylists rising in popularity with social media trends

Kim Armga, of Jacksonville, was grieving her 15-year-old daughter when she found color theory six years ago.

“I stopped caring for myself,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do.”

She had stopped taking care of herself in her grief and was in a funk when she first heard about color analysis. Armga drove about three hours to Thomasville, Georgia, to meet with a personal stylist and find herself again.

She described the process of having her colors done as “life-changing.”

In other shopping news Top new local stores for first Black Friday, Small Business Saturday in Jacksonville

Upcoming holiday events Jacksonville Zoo, arboretum, Beaches planning holiday light shows

“When you look good, you feel good,” she said. “I wanted to feel like that all the time. It differs from vanity — it’s simple things to look good that will last the rest of your life. It’s about honoring your body and your color and yourself.”

Kim Armga, a personal stylist and color consultant with House of Color, shows how color swatches match fall into specific seasons.

Armga said she’s not the only one who has felt this impact.

“We live in such chaotic, crazy times, and COVID made it worse,” she said. “Now I’m helping people find comfort and decide how they want to be perceived.”

Since then, Armga has become a personal stylist and color analyst with House of Colour, a U.K.-based franchise company for image consultants and personal stylists. There are three House of Colour franchisees in the Jacksonville area.

What is color analysis?

House of Colour offers personal styling and shopping through its consultants as well as color analysis, which uses color science and color theory to find what colors look best on a person based on their undertones — blue or yellow — and light or darkness in their skin, eyes and hair.

Color analysis became popular in the 1980s with another company primarily providing those services in the U.S., Color Me Beautiful, but the movement has seen a resurgence in the 2020s — in no small part due to TikTok trends.

Many hopped on the trend when filters featuring a wheel around a person’s face with the different seasons of color — fall, winter, spring and summer — were introduced on TikTok and Instagram, but some people have posted videos of in-person color analysis with professionals.

These processes begin with a person being swathed in white while a stylist drapes them in different seasonal palette colors to systematically rule out the colors that don’t make your face “pop” and find which are the “wow” colors, or ones that you look best in.

Some have described it as “magic” to see colors that make them look “sickly” versus those that bring out and enhance their features.

But these sessions can often run upwards of $200 for two hours of analysis and guidance.

Cheri Hunsberger, 55, of Middleburg, said her daughter convinced her to have her colors done about a year and a half ago.

“At first it seemed a little expensive, but then I thought it wasn’t more expensive than getting my hair done twice,” she said. “For me, personally, it’s not about vanity at all. It was more like a self-care appointment that I’ve used every single day since I’ve gone. I use it every day when I go in the closet, when I put on my makeup, when I go shopping.”

Hunsberger said the science behind it all fascinated her, especially when it came to “how detrimental it can be to your experience to wear the wrong colors.”

What do personal stylists do?

Armga, who has been working with House of Colour for two years, said the online color quizzes, while fun, can be incredibly inaccurate in showing a person what their true seasons are because phones can only get so much of a color read on a person compared to the natural-light, no-makeup analysis offered in person.

Courtney Wolf, another House of Colour stylist and analyst since May, said training for stylists consists of a week of in-person classes and multiple online continued learning opportunities.

Courtney Wolf, a personal stylist and color consultant with House of Color, drapes a color swath on a client.

Wolf, of Ponte Vedra, said the services she offers give people more confidence overall to go out into the world, but what each person gets out of it really varies.

“I love seeing women love themselves,” she said, “turning around someone’s opinion of themselves and all the pieces coming together for someone. It can be a journey and a process to loving your colors and yourself.”

Something the stylists avoid doing, Wolf said, is becoming the “color police.”

“Know the rules to break the rules,” she said. “I just want you to be empowered to make the choice.”

Barbara Taylor, another House of Colour stylist, said she lived in Atlanta when she heard of color analysis and had to drive all the way to Hilton Head to have her colors done.

“The experience had such a great impact on me — it sounds crazy, but it’s life changing,” she said. “It really is. And I was shocked no one in Atlanta was doing this. It had such a profound impact on my life, on my confidence, on everything, and I thought it should be closer than a six-hour drive.”

Taylor, of Amelia Island, has owned her franchise since August 2020 but moved it from Atlanta to Northeast Florida about a year and a half ago.

What does color analysis do for people?

Katie Jackson, 40, of Jacksonville, said she has known Armga as a family friend for a long time but recently had her colors done.

She said “both colors and style have just been a mess for me for many years” as a mother to 11 biological children whom she homeschools.

“It’s a given to say I’m busy,” she said. “For so long, I’ve just pushed style and clothes to the side. Getting to a place where I’m feeling great again didn’t have to take that long. I feel like one of the biggest things is just to be open-minded — and to not delay. Don’t wait for the right pieces to fall into place. It’s not something that has to be put to the backburner.”

Leslie Bishop, 49, of Jacksonville, said her mom got her colors done in the '80s, but when she heard it was making a comeback and went for herself, it “completely changed everything” for her.

“All my clothes work together, everything harmonizes,” she said. “The experience has been amazing, and [Armga] has been extremely helpful. I would go shopping and take fans out and send pictures to her, but she was always extremely helpful.”

Leslie Bishop, of Jacksonville, is pictured in before and after shots between finding her best colors and putting on the drapes and makeup for her prescribed season according to analysis from Kim Armga, a House of Colour personal stylist.

Some people are skeptical about the efficacy of color analysis, especially with the price tag involved in having it done professionally.

“Honestly, this is a really good gift to give somebody, especially with the holidays coming up,” Bishop said. “Looking back, I’m cracking up at the cost because it will save me thousands in the long haul on stuff I’m not going to wear.”

Who benefits from personal styling?

Armga said “seeing is believing” when it comes to the skeptics. Having been one herself, she said seeing and getting used to the difference certain colors make when you wear them, especially if you didn’t wear those colors often before, is the best way to turn a skeptic into a believer.

“All my clothes are so much more versatile now,” Bishop said. “I have so many more clothes that I wear. The goal is that you always have clothes that you want to wear.”

While color analysis works regardless of gender, it’s mostly women who partake in it and who encourage the men who do have their colors done to do it as well.

Kim Armga, a personal stylist and color consultant with House of Color, shows how color swatches match fall into specific seasons.

Wolf said she works with a wide range of women, from those in their 20s to those in their 70s.

“There are so many pros to having this done,” she said. “Number one, you save so much money in the long run" by avoiding buying clothes you don't end up wearing.

Another “saving” benefit, she added, is time. When you know everything in your closet looks good on you, you don’t spend as much time trying to figure out what to wear, Wolf said.

Taylor said people come in looking for different things, but a successful color analysis to her is when someone leaves with confidence.

“We are all unique, and we are inundated with how we should look, but what I want for my clients is for them to look like themselves and be confident in that look,” she said. “You feel good in your own skin, and it really takes away that comparison game.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Personal styling, color theory fashion on take on main focus with social media trends