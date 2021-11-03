Coloradans veto all three statewide measures backed by conservatives

The 2021 ballot gave Colorado residents choices on the policy direction of the state — and voters chose to stay the current course, early election results show.

The big picture: Three statewide ballot questions, all pushed by conservatives, failed Tuesday.

How they voted:

Amendment 78 : Failed 44% to 56%. Lawmakers will not be required to vote on how to allocate dollars received by the state. The measure needed 55% to win.

Proposition 119 : Failed 46% to 54%. Marijuana taxes will not be increased, nor will public school dollars be diverted to create a new state agency and fund private tutoring for some students.

Proposition 120: Failed 43% to 57%. Multifamily and lodging property taxes will not be reduced.

