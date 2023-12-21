Colorado 14th Amendment case puts Supreme Court conservatives in a bind
The Colorado Supreme Court's ruling on the application of the 14th Amendment to Donald Trump's reelection candidacy will almost certainly go to the Supreme Court where conservative justices' professed principles (originalism, textualism, states' rights) will be pitted against their observed Republican partisan bias. George Conway, contributor to the Atlantic, and Mark Joseph Stern, senior writers at Slate, discuss with Alex Wagner.