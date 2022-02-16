Colorado to Accept Crypto for Tax Payments by End of Summer

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Raging inflation in the United States took center-stage in the Senate on Tuesday, as Democrats focused on legislative efforts to ease the problem and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the matter. With public opinion polls highlighting Americans' discontent over rising consumer prices for everything from groceries to gasoline, Senate Democrats met in private to discuss an array of possible moves to address inflation. "You're going to see a lot of activity in March from us on that issue," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters following a closed-door meeting Democrats held to discuss possible legislative fixes.