Colorado to Accept Crypto for Tax Payments by End of Summer
- Jared PolisAmerican politician
Colorado will start accepting crypto for tax and other payments to the state by the end of the summer, Gov. Jared Polis said during a CoinDesk TV appearance on Wednesday. The state is currently hosting the 2022 ETHDenver conference.
“For consumer convenience, we want to accept payment in a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, just as we do in credit cards,” said Polis.
Polis said Colorado is currently looking for companies to handle the actual crypto transactions.
“We don’t want to take the speculative risk of holding crypto, so we will be having a transactional layer there,” said Polis.
Polis first outlined his hope to accept crypto for taxes at Consensus 2021, adding to his long history of being pro-crypto. As a Colorado congressman in 2014, Polis was one of the first U.S. politicians to accept campaign donations in bitcoin.
Colorado wouldn’t be the first state to accept taxes via digital assets, but pilot programs in Ohio and Seminole County, Florida, were ultimately unsuccessful and scrapped.