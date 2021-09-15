Colorado attorney general finds pattern of 'racially biased' policing in Aurora

Kaelan Deese
·2 min read

A Colorado civil rights investigation into the death of Elijah McClain found the Aurora Police Department exhibited a pattern of "racially biased" policing.

Attorney General Phil Weiser, who opened the first-of-its-kind investigation in August 2020 under a sweeping police accountability law passed after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, announced its conclusion on Wednesday.

“These actions are unacceptable. They hurt the people that law enforcement is entrusted” to serve, Weiser said of the Aurora Police Department.

Under the accountability law, the attorney general can hold law enforcement departments accountable if they are found with a "pattern or practice" of violating people's rights. The law states the attorney general must notify an agency why they think rights are being violated and give it 60 days to correct itself.

DOJ RESTRICTS AUTHORIZED USE OF CHOKEHOLDS AND NO-KNOCK ENTRY

If an agency fails to make proper adjustments after receiving a notice, the attorney general can file a lawsuit to force action.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Aurora Police Department for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A Colorado grand jury indicted three Aurora police officers and two paramedics in connection to the 2019 death of McClain, a 23-year-old black man who was placed in a chokehold and injected with a strong sedative after receiving a call about a "sketchy" person wearing a ski mask. After being taken to the hospital, McClain was later declared brain-dead and taken off life support. McClain's family claims McClain was innocent and filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the department and city in August.

The Aurora Police Department has faced other intense scrutiny in recent years, including one viral incident in 2020 when officers held four black girls at gunpoint in a car stop, after which the acting chief of police called it a mistake and apologized.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Colorado, Police, Racism, George Floyd, Law Enforcement

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Colorado attorney general finds pattern of 'racially biased' policing in Aurora

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jake Gyllenhaal talks 'The Guilty,' vaccine mandates and riding shotgun for Michael Bay

    Jake Gyllenhaal plays a 911 call operator having a stressful night in Netflix's "The Guilty" but in real life has had enough of "alone time."

  • Analyzing California's governor recall election

    California voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide if Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom should remain in office. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, Washington reporter Dave Weigel and Orange County Register reporter Brooke Staggs join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe to discuss who's ahead in recent polling, and what implications this race could have on future elections.

  • Portsmouth’s new police chief, the city’s 3rd since 2019, has plans for the challenges his department is facing

    Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince said most officers with long careers in law enforcement have an “a-ha” moment where they finally understand the job and realize they “don’t ever want to leave.” His came when he was an officer in Wilmington, North Carolina, and a woman stopped him while he was working at a festival. Prince didn’t recognize her at first — by then he’d responded to thousands ...

  • Latest: US govt advisers get set to decide need for boosters

    Many complaints by disgruntled customers were targeted at petrol stations after the largest fuel retailer, Petrol, made it mandatory to show the pass — that mandates full vaccination or a COVID-19 test — before people could fill up their tank. The National Institutes of Health announced the plans Wednesday with a grant awarded to New York University and a goal of enrolling up to 40,000 adults and children nationwide. ‘’This is being taken with the greatest seriousness… at a scale that has not really been attempted with something like this,’’ Dr. Francis Collins, NIH director, said at a briefing Wednesday.

  • Priti Patel accused of ‘running scared’ after pulling out of police leaders conference

    Priti Patel has been accused of “running scared” after cancelling an appearance at a major police conference amid the ongoing row over a pay freeze for officers.

  • Justice Department asks federal court to halt Texas abortion ban 'to protect the constitutional right of women'

    Justice Department asks federal court to halt Texas abortion ban 'to protect the constitutional right of women'

  • Running out of dollars, Afghan banks ask Taliban for more cash

    Afghanistan's banks are running out of dollars, and may have to close their doors to customers unless the Taliban government releases funds soon, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The cash squeeze threatens to upend the country's already battered economy, largely dependent on hundreds of millions of dollars shipped by the United States to the central bank in Kabul that make their way to Afghans through banks. One month since the Taliban captured the capital of Kabul, bankers fear fewer dollars could inflate the cost of food or electricity and make it harder to afford imports, spelling further misery for Afghans.

  • Judge rejects ballot question on fate of Minneapolis police

    A judge on Tuesday rejected an attempt to salvage a proposed charter amendment on the future of policing in Minneapolis, ruling just days before early and absentee voting is due to begin in the city where George Floyd died in police custody that any votes on the question won't count. Ballots containing the question are due back from the printer Wednesday.

  • Elizabeth Warren says states need more power to rein in student-loan companies: 'They should face consequences'

    Biden recently reversed a Trump-era policy that prevented states from regulating abuses by student loan companies. Warren wants to go even further.

  • Ohio critical race theory requirements in school could violate state constitution

    Ohio's attorney general says teaching critical race theory could be unconstitutional but a state board resolution was not.

  • Texas voting law builds on long legacy of racism from GOP leaders

    In the early 1960s, Barry Goldwater, a Republican U.S. senator from Arizona, called for the GOP to adopt racist principles. AP Photo/Henry BurroughsTexas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill on Sept. 7, 2021, that reduces opportunities for people to vote, allows partisan poll watchers more access and creates steeper penalties for violating voting laws. The Republican governor argued that the legislation would “solidify trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections by making it easier t

  • The US Justice Department is asking for a temporary restraining order to block the restrictive new abortion law in Texas

    "This relief is necessary to protect the constitutional rights of women in Texas," the DOJ said in its filing.

  • Justice Breyer Reveals Why He Didn't "Respectfully" Dissent The SCOTUS Ruling On Texas

    Stephen welcomes Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to the show and gets right down to business, asking about the court's ruling on the Texas anti-abortion law. Justice Breyer's new book, "The Authority of the Court and the Peril of Politics," is available everywhere now. #Colbert #SupremeCourt #JusticeStephenBreyer

  • Thousands of LAPD employees plan to seek exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    More than 2,600 LAPD employees have indicated that they plan to pursue religious exemptions, while more than 350 plan to seek medical ones, according to a source in city government.

  • Biden denies China's Xi turned down meeting offer

    U.S. President Joe Biden denied on Tuesday a media report that his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, last week turned down an offer from Biden for a face-to-face meeting. The Financial Times cited multiple people briefed on a 90-minute call between the two leaders last week as saying Xi did not take Biden up on the offer and instead insisted that Washington adopt a less strident tone toward Beijing. "It's not true," Biden said when asked by reporters if he was disappointed that Xi did not want to meet with him.

  • Border Agents Encounter 200,000 Migrants in August as Crisis Drags On

    Border agents encountered over 200,000 migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border during the month of August, a senior Department of Homeland Security official told Fox News on Wednesday.

  • GOP accuses House Democrats of breaking Biden's 'double dipping' promise on infrastructure

    House Republicans are accusing Democrats on the transportation committee of "double dipping" by seeking to fund certain infrastructure provisions with their expansive budget reconciliation package in violation of President Joe Biden's promises.

  • Thousands of Salvadorans march against President Bukele

    Thousands of Salvadorans took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against President Nayib Bukele, who they accuse of a power grab aimed at weakening democratic institutions and consolidating his grip on power. Replacements seen as friendly to Bukele were swiftly voted, which generated harsh criticism from the United States as well as top international rights groups deriding the moves as a power grab. The protesters, who vandalized an ATM where you can exchange bitcoins for dollars, also rebuked a court ruling saying the president can serve two consecutive terms, opening the door for Bukele to stand for re-election in 2024.

  • Prince Andrew's lawyer says case against him is 'baseless' as judge warns him to stop wasting time

    The Duke of York’s US lawyer has described the sexual assault claim filed against him as “baseless, non-viable and potentially unlawful”, as a judge warned him against wasting time and money on technicalities.

  • Beachgoers find 78-year-old woman ‘not breathing and without a pulse’ off NC coast

    Police say a death investigation is underway.