Colorado Avalanche hat trick celebration leads to donations for homeless
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
As fans celebrate an Avalanche hat trick, a special organization is taking those items and providing them to those in need.
As fans celebrate an Avalanche hat trick, a special organization is taking those items and providing them to those in need.
Save up to 60% on amazing hidden deals, from cleaning solutions to winter essentials.
Don't wait, these deals will sell out.
YOU get a deal, and YOU get a deal ... !
On mega markdown: Barefoot Dreams, DKNY, Champion, cashmere and so much more.
Joel Stocksdale picks some of his favorite stories and experiences from 2023, ranging from driving a budget sedan to going to a bucket list car meet.
Volvo's Shanghai development team celebrates the first ES90 verification car before production begins next year. Goes on sale for 2025 beside the ICE S90.
AI is all the rage -- particularly text-generating AI, also known as large language models (think models along the lines of ChatGPT). In one recent survey of ~1,000 enterprise organizations, 67.2% say that they see adopting large language models (LLMs) as a top priority by early 2024. According to the same survey, a lack of customization and flexibility, paired with the inability to preserve company knowledge and IP, were -- and are -- preventing many businesses from deploying LLMs into production.
Save up to 60% on staples like sweaters, pants, outerwear and more.
Goodbye, Stay-Puft 'Marshmallow Man' ... Hello, 'Thin Puff'! 19,000+ shoppers rave about this winter layering piece.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
Fans are treating Gypsy Rose Blanchard with an enthusiasm usually reserved for pop stars.
With multiple nozzles and other attachments, this is the ultimate all-in-one vacuum for cleaning everything from your truck to your shop.
LG has announced some new laptops for CES 2024, including updates to the gram line. The Gram Pro is stuffed with Intel Core Ultra chips and GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs and features plenty of AI.
At an all-hands meeting just before Thanksgiving, Superpedestrian’s CEO Assaf Biderman told staff the electric scooter company was gearing up for fresh funding and a merger. Management would announce the news on January 1, but until then, Superpedestrian needed to go lean. Less than a month later, Superpedestrian would collapse.
Many people think that if you’re doing it “right,” sex always ends with an orgasm. That's not always the case. But having sex, even without one, can still be pleasurable.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 17. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
Jones' attempt to hand out a gift on Christmas Day was stymied by an overzealous fan.
Everyone knows that this post-Christmas bonanza is the time to snag staples at up to 50%.
With this price slash, you'll score six colorful blades for under $4 a pop.
Arkane’s time-bending FPS/mystery game Deathloop is free on PC for Amazon Prime members. The deal ends on January 10 and requires a linked Epic Games account.