Colorado Avalanche hit the ice for first game of the season Wednesday

TechCrunch

Yesterday, 75,000 workers at healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente embarked on a three-day strike to protest understaffing, burnout and low wages -- setting a record for the biggest healthcare strike to date in U.S. history. While Kaiser works through terms with union reps its physician division, has inked a deal with Nabla, the AI healthcare startup from Paris, to provide an AI assistant to doctors and other clinicians in its network. Nabla's Copilot product, which was launched in March of this year, will be rolled out to physicians in the Permanente Medical Group, a part of Kaiser Permanente that covers more than 9,500 physician staff and more than 44,000 non-physician staff.