Colorado Avalanche win Stanley Cup after two decades, Cale Makar 'grateful'
The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 for their first Stanley Cup victory since 2001.
The Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t relinquish their grip on the Stanley Cup without a fight. In the end, another superb performance by the star goaltender wasn’t enough to keep the Colorado Avalanche from wresting the title away. “It definitely stings," defenseman Ryan MacDonagh said.
The Avalanche's Nicolas Aube-Kubel fell and slammed the Stanley Cup on the ice, denting the trophy's base minutes after Colorado's Game 6 victory.
Former University of Massachusetts standout Cale Makar earned some praise from Bobby Orr after adding two more trophies to his collection Sunday night.
It has been quite a year thus far for billionaire sports team owner Stan Kroenke. His Colorado Avalanche captured the Stanley Cup in six games Sunday night over the Lightning at Tampa’s Amalie Arena, winning 2-1 to claim their first championship since 2001. The victory comes only months after his Los Angeles Rams won the […]
Book excerpt from “Stanleytown 25 Years Later" on Fight Night at the Joe, when Darren McCarty and Detroit Red Wings bloodied Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar continues to pile up the hardware early in his NHL career.
Add the Stanley Cup to the list of trophies won by Stan Kroenke's teams in the last four-plus months
Heres where the Colorado Avalanche stand on the NHLs all-time championship list after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.
Nathan MacKinnon has finally won a Cup, and he expects his hometown friend Sidney Crosby to enjoy the celebrations as much as anyone else.
The throne has been passed from one dynasty to perhaps the makings of one.
