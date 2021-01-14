Colorado begins wolf reintroduction plans OK'd by voters

FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Two groups opposing a Colorado ballot initiative to reintroduce the gray wolf into the state conceded the race Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, even though the race is too early to call because thousands of ballots are still uncounted. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)
JAMES ANDERSON

DENVER (AP) — Colorado could have to navigate years of pending litigation over the Trump administration’s delisting of the gray wolf from the Endangered Species Act as it tries to enact its own voter-approved initiative to reintroduce the predator to the state, top wildlife officials were told Thursday.

Lisa Reynolds, the state’s first assistant attorney general, told the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission her office expects years of litigation over the federal delisting of wolves, which took effect Jan. 4. That delisting handed over management of wolves in Colorado from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to the state.

Indeed, two coalitions of advocacy groups asked the U.S. District Court in Northern California on Thursday to overturn the U.S. government decision.

Though delisting made it easier for Colorado to act, legal uncertainty over the future of the wolf's endangered status — even a potential reversal of the administration's decision — could hand authority back to the federal government, severely complicating the state’s ability to implement the proposition, Reynolds said.

Colorado voters narrowly approved Proposition 114 in November. It requires the reintroduction of the gray wolf, which was hunted, trapped and poisoned into extermination here in the 1940s, be underway by Dec. 31, 2023, on public lands in the sparsely populated Western Slope of the Continental Divide.

Dozens of rural county commissions and agricultural, business and sportsmen’s groups opposed the initiative. They cited a threat to livestock and to a $1 billion hunting industry based on elk, deer and moose that supports 25,000 jobs.

The measure passed thanks to votes from the highly urbanized areas that line the Denver-Fort Collins-Colorado Springs metropolitan area.

Advocates see reintroduction in Colorado as a vital step in restoring the wolf to habitat stretching from the Canadian to the Mexican border. Wolves were reintroduced in the Northern Rockies in the 1990s. About 2,000 wolves are in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and northern California, and Colorado officials are consulting those states in its own planning, said Eric Odell, species conservative program manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

A remnant population in the western Great Lakes region has since expanded to about 4,400 wolves in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. A small population of Mexican gray wolves remains protected in the Southwest.

At least two lone wolves and a small pack, likely from Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park, have been sighted since 2019 in northwestern Colorado, Odell said. Opponents of the initiative said that shows wolves already are in Colorado and that reintroducing them is unnecessary.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has urged Colorado Parks and Wildlife to quickly implement the initiative. Dan Gibbs, executive director of the state Department of Natural Resources, challenged the commissioners on Thursday to get paws on the ground by 2022 or early 2023, well ahead of the proposition's deadline.

“The voters have spoken. The directive is clear,” Gibbs intoned.

By spring or summer, state wildlife officials will start identifying donor populations and locations for reintroduction; slowly begin development of a management plan; and create procedures for settling claims by ranchers, farmers and others who lose livestock to or have property damaged by wolves.

Part of the effort will be led by a working group involving state and federal agencies such as Fish and Wildlife, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service, as well as Native American tribes, said Reid DeWalt, a CPW assistant director.

Several witnesses implored commissioners to fully involve West Slope residents in the process. Managing their worries and expectations among residents still polarized over the issue is as great a task as any, Odell said.

“The greatest challenge to us is social and political, rather than biological issues,” he said. “That’s part of wildlife management.”

Latest Stories

  • 5th member of Congress contracts COVID in post-riot surge

    A fifth member of Congress has tested positive for COVID-19 following last week’s lockdown at the Capitol — a surge of cases that had been predicted as a result of the Jan. 6 occupation.

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Biden forgoing Amtrak trip to Washington over security fears

    President-elect Joe Biden will no longer be taking an Amtrak train to Washington for his inauguration because of security concerns, a person briefed on the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The president-elect’s decision reflects growing worries over potential threats in the Capitol and across the U.S. in the lead-up to Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

  • Chicago Mayor Calls to Reopen Restaurants to Mitigate Risk of Underground Parties

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called to reopen the city’s restaurants and bars on Thursday, saying the measure would help curb the spread of underground parties that pose a relatively greater risk of spreading the coronavirus. Illinois’s mitigation plan forced the closure of indoor dining in Chicago in October. While nearly ever major city in the U.S. has severely limited or outright banned indoor dining to control the spread of the coronavirus, Lightfoot called to reinstitute indoor dining with precautions. “People are engaging in risky behavior that is not only putting themselves at risk, but putting their families, their co-workers, and other ones at risk. Let’s bring it out of the shadows,” Lightfoot told reporters on Thursday, in comments reported by CBS Chicago. The mayor was referring to underground parties held by residents. “Let’s allow them to have some recreation in restaurants, in bars, where we can actually work with responsible owners and managers to regulate and protect people from COVID-19,” Lightfoot added. The mayor has attempted to avoid blaming indoor dining for spreading coronavirus, saying in October that a rise in cases in Chicago was not linked to restaurants. “That’s not what we’re seeing in the data at all,” Lightfoot told reporters at the time. Chicago is currently in Illinois’s “tier 3” of coronavirus restrictions, which bars indoor dining and puts capacity limits on other businesses. Restaurants across the northern U.S. are struggling to maintain outdoor dining in the middle of winter. Dozens of restaurants in Chicago have permanently closed, according to Timeout. Chicago has recorded over 424,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, and close to 9,000 residents have died after contracting the illness. The city has also struggled with mass riots, protests, and looting in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed by Minneapolis police in late May. Looters overran Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, a noted shopping district, in August.

  • AOC feared ‘White Supremacist members of Congress’ would turn her over to Trump rioters during siege

    As the fallout continues following last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media this week to share the terror she experienced that day – at times fearing her own congressional colleagues would turn her over to the angry mob to be killed. Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”?

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iranian foundations in last days of Trump term

    The United States on Wednesday blacklisted two Iranian foundations controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and their subsidies, saying the institutions enabled Iran's elite to sustain a "corrupt" system of ownership over large parts of the economy. "These institutions enable Iran’s corrupt leaders to exploit a system of ownership over a wide range of sectors of Iran’s economy," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

  • Lawyer, others arrested by Hong Kong national security unit

    Hong Kong police on Thursday said they arrested 11 people on suspicion of assisting offenders who are believed to be the 12 Hong Kong activists detained at sea by mainland Chinese authorities while attempting to flee the city last year. District councilor and lawyer Daniel Wong Kwok-tung posted on his Facebook page early Thursday that national security officers had arrived at his home. Wong, a member of the Democratic Party, is known for providing legal assistance to hundreds of activists arrested during antigovernment protests in 2019.

  • Poisoned critic will return to Russia, face risks

    One of President Vladimir Putin's leading critics says he’s flying home to Russia on Sunday despite the risk of prison. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was speaking from Germany where he was airlifted last August, after being poisoned. Germany and other Western nations say it was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent. Russian authorities deny any involvement in the incident. Navalny says he’s almost fully recovered. "The last thing Putin can do is to put a huge placard on Kremlin, reading: 'Alexei, please, under any circumstances - do not return back home'. But coming to Germany was not my choice. It is a cool country, but I am here not by my own will. I am here because they tried to kill me - those people who now have a grouch against me cause they did not manage to kill me, and I survived. And now they are threatening to put me in jail." His announcement came a day after court documents showed Russian authorities had asked a court to jail him. The charge: he allegedly broke the terms of a suspended sentence for what Navalny says was a politically-motivated conviction. Writing on social media, he says he’s not interested in what Putin’s servants might do to him – Russia is his country. Last month Russia's Federal Prison Service ordered Navalny to immediately fly back, and to report at a Moscow office, or be jailed if he failed to return in time. He and his allies have accused Russian authorities of trying to scare him from returning before parliamentary elections due to be held in September.

  • Palestinians to wait until March for Covid jab as hundreds of thousands of Israelis vaccinated

    Palestinian leaders have announced that they expect their first batch of coronavirus vaccines to arrive by March, as the West Bank and Gaza face an anxious wait to receive jabs while Israel presses ahead with its record-setting vaccination drive. This week the Palestinian Authority said it had secured a provisional agreement with AstraZeneca and was seeking doses from Moderna, as well as the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. The Palestinians are also working with the World Health Organisation to receive free vaccines under the Covax scheme. It came as Palestinian officials accused Israel of “ignoring” its duties as an occupying power to assist them in protecting their people from the disease. “The search by the Palestinian leadership to secure the vaccines from various sources doesn’t exempt Israel from its responsibilities towards the Palestinian people in providing the vaccines,” the Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement. Israel refutes this and says it has no legal obligation to provide vaccines for the West Bank and Gaza, as the Oslo peace accords state that this is the duty of Palestinian leaders. However, according to Israeli media reports, the Israeli government provided the Palestinian authorities with around 100 vaccine doses earlier this month as a “humanitarian gesture.” Israel has already given the first coronavirus jab to more than two million people - around 20 per cent of the population - as part of the world’s fastest vaccinations programme. The 1990s-era Oslo accords grant the Palestinian Authority limited self-rule in the West Bank while the Gaza strip is controlled by Islamist group Hamas. While the accords say Palestinian authorities should vaccine their own citizens, they also says both sides are required to “cooperate in combating” epidemics and contagious diseases. Arab-Israeli citizens, and Palestinians who live in East Jerusalem, are already able to receive vaccines from the Israeli programme. But human rights groups, such as Amnesty International, are putting pressure on the Israeli government to provide further assistance. In a recent statement, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for the Middle East, Saleh Higazi, accused Israel of “instutionalised discrimination.” “While Israel celebrates a record-setting vaccination drive, millions of Palestinians living under Israeli control in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip will receive no vaccine or have to wait much longer,” he said. Husam Zomlot, a senior Palestinian diplomat in London, described the situation as “vaccine apartheid” in a post on Twitter, a charge that Israel denies. Palestinian officials said on Wednesday that they had recorded 30 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, while more than 90 people are in intensive care units. To date, coronavirus has caused around 1,800 deaths in the Palestinian territories.

  • Let’s skip the fancy balls and move Joe Biden’s inauguration indoors | Editorial

    Move the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration indoors. Postpone the parties. Tone down the extravaganzas until better days.

  • Scottish nationalists set for record majority, boosting independence push

    Scottish nationalists are on course to win a record majority in elections for Scotland's devolved parliament that would start a new push for independence, an opinion poll published on Thursday showed. Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister and head of the pro-independence Scottish National Party, will claim a mandate for another independence referendum if her party performs strongly in the elections scheduled for May 6. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who would have to agree to a new referendum, has said there is no need for a new vote after independence was rejected by Scottish voters in 2014.

  • Ex-firefighter allegedly threw extinguisher at cops in Capitol riot

    55-year-old Robert Sanford is charged with assaulting officers in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Operation Warp Speed chief adviser resigns, Biden's transition official says

    Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a consultant for about four weeks, a Biden transition official told Reuters late on Tuesday. Slaoui's role leading the COVID-19 vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, according https://cnb.cx/3bAxEce to CNBC, which first reported the development. The Biden team has not asked Slaoui to stay past his current contract, which includes a 30 days' notice before termination, CNBC said.

  • 2 lawyers, Stephen Miller apparently wrote Trump's post-impeachment 'peace in our country' speech

    After President Trump was impeached for a second time, the White House posted a video Wednesday evening of the president "unequivocally" condemning the "violence and vandalism" at the U.S. Capitol last week and urging his supporters to "ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country." Advisers say the video was partly the result of Trump's "realization of the catastrophic fallout from the deadly siege," The New York Times reports, and "the aides most involved in the language of the video" were White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, deputy counsel Pat Philbin, and Stephen Miller, Trump's main speechwriter.Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, aide Dan Scavino, and Vice President Mike Pence "persuaded Trump to film the video, telling him it could boost support among weak Republicans," The Washington Post reports. "Even after it was recorded and posted," the Times adds, "Trump still had to be reassured."Unlike Trump's last impeachment, the White House mounted no discernible effort to defend Trump on Wednesday, and it has no apparent strategy for his Senate trial. Rudy Giuliani is "still expected to play a role in Trump's impeachment defense but has been left out of most conversations thus far," CNN reports, adding that "aides were not clear" if Trump is serious about not paying Giuliani for his work trying to overturn the election, "given he's lashing out at nearly everyone after the day's events."But "Cipollone, who was central to the president's defense in his first impeachment a year ago, told other staffers to make sure word got out that he was not involved in defending Trump this time," the Post reports, citing one aide. Trump's isolation "is the logical conclusion of someone who will only accept people in his inner orbit if they are willing to completely set themselves on fire on his behalf, and you've just reached a point to where everyone is burned out," a senior administration official told the Post.. "Everyone is thinking, 'I'll set myself on fire for the president of the United States for this, for this, and for this -- but I'm not doing it for that.'"Maybe that "I would do anything for Trump -- but I won't do that" sentiment explains why Ivanka Trump tagged Meat Loaf in a recent selfie of herself and her father. > Off to Georgia with Dad! Get out and VOTE Georgia!!! pic.twitter.com/zm7Zk6l6wo> > -- Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 4, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Florida firefighter seen at the Capitol just got arrested. His lawyer shifts the blame

    A Central Florida firefighter photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during last week’s pro-MAGA riot was arrested Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.

  • Texas megachurch pastor sent to prison for fraud scheme

    Kirbyjon H. Caldwell, 67, was sentenced Wednesday in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he and his co-defendant, Gregory A. Smith, were indicted in 2018. Caldwell, who in March pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was the senior pastor of Houston's Windsor Village United Methodist Church, which has about 14,000 members. According to federal prosecutors, Caldwell and Smith, a Shreveport-based investment adviser, used their clout and influence to persuade people to invest about $3.5 million in historical Chinese bonds.

  • U.S. stands by Taiwan, envoy says after cancelled trip

    The United States stands by Taiwan and always will, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said following a call with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who told her the island would continue to seek access to U.N. meetings. Craft had planned to visit Taipei this week, in the teeth of strong objections from China which views the island as its own territory.

  • House Impeaches Trump for Second Time, in Historic Rebuke over Capitol Riot

    The House voted Wednesday to impeach President Trump over his role in the deadly Capitol riot, making him the only president to be impeached twice. The House voted 232-197 largely along party lines in favor of impeaching the president for “incitement of insurrection.” Democrats voted unanimously in favor of impeachment and were joined by ten Republicans. The Republicans who crossed the aisle in favor impeachment were: Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-ranking House Republican, Peter Meijer of Michigan, David Valadao of California, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Fred Upton of Michigan, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse both of Washington State, Tony Gonzalez of Ohio, Tom Rice of South Carolina, and Representative John Katko of New York, who was the first Republican to publicly back impeachment. In 2019 when Trump was impeached the first time, no House Republicans voted in favor of impeachment and Senator Mitt Romney of Utah was the only Senate Republican to vote to convict. House GOP leadership said they would not lobby rank-and-file Republican members to vote against impeachment this time. House Democrats filed an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday over his rhetoric before and during the uprising at the Capitol last week, when Trump supporters forced their way past security and into the halls of Congress. The violence at the Capitol on January 6 ended with five dead. In the aftermath of the riot, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle condemned the speech Trump delivered to supporters in front of the White house earlier in the day, as well as his failure to step in and rebuke his supporters as the violence as was unfolding. “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the president told his supporters at the rally, but he warned, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” The president went on to urge his supporters to show “strength,” cautioning them that “weakness” would allow Democrats to steal the election that he rightfully won. And, in a tweet ahead of the rally, Trump urged his supporters to flock to Washington and predicted it would be “wild.” Later, as the riot was ongoing, Trump wrote in a now-removed tweet that, “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away.” Hours into the riot, Trump released a video message in which he repeated his claims about the election being stolen from him but told the rioters to end the violence and go home. “You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order,” Trump urged in his video message, adding that his supporters “can’t play into the hands of these people.” Twitter subsequently took down Trump’s tweet as well as his video message, citing a “risk of violence.” In the days that followed, his account was banned from Twitter and other major social media platforms altogether. On Tuesday, Trump denied responsibility for inciting the violence. “They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence. And everybody to the tee thought it was totally appropriate,” the president told reporters. In the wake of the riot, several Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared that Trump is a “clear and present danger” to the country and demanded that he be removed immediately. Cheney, who chairs the House Republican Conference, came out Tuesday in favor of Democratic impeachment efforts, making her the first member of House GOP leadership to announce support for impeachment. Facing calls for her to resign from Trump allies including Ohio congressman Jim Jordan, Cheney said, “I’m not going anywhere.” “This is a vote of conscience. It’s one where there are different views in our conference. But our nation is facing an unprecedented, since the civil war, constitutional crisis. That’s what we need to be focused on,” Cheney said. Republicans who voiced their opposition to impeachment on Wednesday argued that it would only divide the country further. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy acknowledged Wednesday that Trump “bears responsibility” for last week’s attack on Congress but that he supports a formal censure of the president rather than impeachment. “A vote to impeach will further fan the flames of the partisan division,” McCarthy said on the House floor. Minority Whip Steve Scalise said he opposes such a “rushed” impeachment, noting that it was brought to the floor “without a single hearing.” “Emotions are still high, but in this moment we need to be focused on toning down the rhetoric and helping heal this nation as we move toward a peaceful transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden,” Scalise said. In the upper chamber, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly pleased about Democratic efforts to impeach Trump, saying he believes Trump has committed impeachable offenses and that the move will make it easier for Republicans to purge him from the party. A spokesman for McConnell confirmed Wednesday that the Senate trial would not begin until after Trump leaves office. “While the press has been full of speculation, I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate,” McConnell wrote in a note to Republicans on Wednesday. Meanwhile the upper echelons of the Trump administration have thinned out since the events of January 6. Several of Trump’s Cabinet-level officials submitted their resignations and cited the violence, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. President-elect Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated on Wednesday next week. The National Guard said Monday that it will increase the number of troops in Washington, D.C. to at least 10,000 by Saturday ahead of the inauguration in case of further violence.

  • Up to 15,000 troops expected at inauguration

    The Secret Service-led effort to fortify the event will create a more solemn production on the steps of a Capitol building, the scene of a bloody siege by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, the person said. Far fewer people than usual will attend the ceremony, which already had been scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now also will have a bulked-up security detail, he said. The FBI has warned of armed protests being planned for Washington ahead of the event, a federal law enforcement source said. The National Guard prepared to send up to 15,000 troops to Washington, and the Secret Service said it would begin its special security arrangements almost a week earlier than originally planned. Up to 10,000 will arrive by the weekend according to two U.S. officials. Some of National Guard troops helping to secure the area ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration will be armed, they said.