Colorado business aims to tackle transportation emissions with hydrogen

Retool started out as a platform for building line-of-business apps, but over the last few years, the well-funded startup added a number of back-end services as well, including, most recently, a workflow automation service. As Retool CEO and co-founder David Hsu told me, a lot of his customers are already looking at how to use AI in their apps, but for most enterprises, the value in using these tools is in being able to reason over their internal data. While few businesses have the resources to train their own models, they could likely fine-tune existing models with a reasonable amount of data.