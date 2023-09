TechCrunch

Scheduling medical appointments is challenging enough for humans, so Otto, formerly TeleVet, wants to make it easy to, at the very least, care for our pets. The veterinary software company offers a way for clinics to manage aspects of their operations, from schedule to after-hours triage to payments and digital prescription refills. Its practice management system also integrates with platforms vets are already using, including Cornerstone, Neo and AVImark, so that data is complete and accurate.