Colorado Car Crash Obliterates 2 Classic Cars

And the classic cars weren’t even on the road…

A driver veered off I-25 in Wellington, Colorado, broke through a fence, drove across a field, smashed through a tree barrier, and crashed into a garage where 3 classic cars were parked, damaging 2 of them. That person then got out of their vehicle and fled the scene. By the time fire crews arrived, the suspect’s car was on fire, but they were able to extinguish the blaze before it did further damage.

The suspect’s car was wedged on its side between a 1966 Chevrolet Nova and an older Toyota Camry. That ’66 Nova sustained quite a bit of front-end damage. Unfortunately, the Camry was pushed into a second Chevy, another Nova or possibly a Chevelle (it’s difficult to tell which because of all the debris blocking our view, but we think it’s a Nova) damaging it as well. Again, because the shot of that car is obstructed, we can’t see just how bad the damage is.

photo credit: Twitter

Colorado State Patrol is now looking for the driver of the vehicle which crashed into the garage. Most people wouldn’t flee the scene of an accident like this unless they either stole the car or weren’t supposed to be driving for whatever reason. Hopefully law enforcement tracks the person down and get answers soon.

photo credit: Twitter

In the photos of the accident, which were posted to Twitter by Wellington Fire Protection District, a C2 Corvette is also shown in the garage. Thankfully, it looks like the sports car was unharmed or we would have even more of a reason to cry about this situation.

photo credit: Twitter

The lesson here is even when your collectible cars are off the road, they can still fall victim to a reckless driver. We’re not pushing any particular provider, but you should have solid insurance on all your vehicles, just in case.

Two antique Chevy cars and a Toyota Camry sustained heavy damage from the impact. The investigation has been turned over to our partners at the @CSP_Larimer. pic.twitter.com/CffmmuvYpv — Wellington Fire Protection District (Colorado) (@WellingtonFire1) May 10, 2021

