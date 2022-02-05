Colorado church shooting kills 1, injures 2: police





Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a church in the suburbs of Denver that left one dead and two others injured.

The Aurora Police Department said in a statement on Friday that officers found a 36-year-old woman, 40-year-old man and 42-year-old man with gunshot wounds when they responded to a report of a shooting after 8 p.m. local time at the Iglesia Faro De Luz church.

The two men were transported to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to survive, while the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police noted that for other medical reasons, a fourth person was also taken to the area hospital.

"Early information obtained is that there was an event at the church tonight where approximately 15-20 people were in attendance. Investigators do know that there is a personal connection between the suspect and one of the shooting victims," Aurora police said. "The facts and circumstances that led up to this shooting are still be determined."

The department noted that its Major Crimes Homicide Unit would be investigating the shooting.

No additional details were provided about the identities of the three victims, though police said that following a positive identification and notification of next-of-kin, the coroner's office would announce the name of the deceased woman.

Aurora police also did not provide any immediate details regarding the identities of the suspects or if any arrests had been made.

Aurora is located roughly 10 miles east of Denver.