Colorado church shooting suspect identified; arrest warrant issued

Police in Colorado have identified and are searching for a man suspected of a shooting inside a church that left one woman dead and two men injured.

Aurora police said Sunday that a warrant for first-degree murder had been issued for Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa.

Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa (Aurora Police)

Montoya Villa, 31, is accused of opening fire inside Iglesia Faro De Luz on Friday night while about 20 people were at the church for an event, police said.

A 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene. A 40-year-old man and a 42-year-old man who were wounded were taken to a hospital and expected to survive.

A fourth adult was also taken to a hospital for other medical reasons, police said Friday.

Their names have not been released.

Montoya Villa, police said, has a personal connection with one of the shooting victims.

Police are asking anyone who might know where Montoya Villa is to contact law enforcement.