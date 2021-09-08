Colorado city agrees to $3 million settlement in lawsuit over violent arrest of elderly woman with dementia

The city of Loveland, Colorado, agreed to pay $3 million to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was injured by police during an arrest last year.

Karen Garner was arrested in June 2020 for allegedly taking nearly $14 in materials from Walmart without paying. The ensuing lawsuit said two officers "needlessly" injured Garner, including dislocating her shoulder, while detaining her.

Body-camera footage of the arrest went viral, after which the officers involved, Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali, were let go by the department and criminally charged. Security footage from the police station appeared to show Hopp and Jalali laughing and fist-bumping while they viewed the recording of the arrest, all while Garner was crying for help in a nearby cell.

At a press conference announcing the settlement on Wednesday, Sarah Schielke, the attorney representing the family, said that before the arrest, Garner was "happy, carefree, enjoying the outdoors, picking flowers.”

"After this event, all that is gone," Schielke continued. “She is fearful, distrustful of everyone, reclusive. She is sad. The few things about life she was still able to enjoy as an elderly woman with declining cognitive health prior to this event were obliterated by the Loveland Police Department.”

“This is the lowest form of human behavior and indecency, particularly by people who should be respected and know how to show respect,” said Shannon Steward, Garner’s daughter-in-law.

Schielke said she would donate $50,000 of her own money to the Alzheimer’s or dementia charity of police chief Bob Ticer’s choice if he would resign in the next 30 days.

Ticer said in a statement that “there is no excuse, under any circumstances, for what happened to Ms. Garner.” The department has outlined a plan for reform, including an updated use-of-force review process, and the city has created a "Community Trust Commission."

The settlement announcement came the day after news of the death of Alex Domina, a 19-year-old with mental health issues who was shot by Loveland police on Aug. 16.

