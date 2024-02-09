Colorado College celebrates 150th year

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Feb. 9, Colorado College will be officially 150 years old. The college was founded on Feb. 9, 1874. To celebrate 150 years, Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Governor Jared Polis have signed proclamations declaring Feb. 9 officially “Colorado College Day.”

Several local restaurants have promised discounts to anyone who shows up wearing Colorado College gear on Feb. 9.

Josh & John’s Ice Cream, co-founded by CC alum John Krakauer ’85, is offering 50% off the price of an ice cream cone. For CC alums living out of state, Josh & John’s now ships nationwide.

Poor Richard’s Restaurant, founded by CC alum Richard Skorman ’75, is offering a $5 1-topping pizza slice with a free drink.

Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium, founded by Karrie Williams P’06, former CC alumni director, is offering 10% off your order.

Goat Patch Brewery, creating a CC Beer, is offering 50% off Blonde Ales on the 9th and $1 off all other pints.

McAllister House Museum, home of one of CC’s founders, Henry McAllister, is offering FREE tours to CC students and their families, faculty, and staff.

Other discounts are being offered on Feb. 9 from CC’s Athletic Sponsors:

Black Bear Diner : BOGO (Buy one get one, any entrée of equal or lesser value)

Dave & Buster’s : 15% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages

Fat Sully’s Pizza, Atomic Cowboy : BOGO on all alcohol, 99-cent cheese slices

Jose Muldoon’s : 20% discount on food

Downtown Panino’s: 25% discount on food

Colorado College Day is the beginning of a year-long celebration, including the 40th anniversary of the Summer Music Festival and other events. Visit the Colorado College Website to see the full list of celebratory events.

According to the College’s website, its mission and vision is to “Provide the finest liberal arts education in the country. Drawing upon the adventurous spirit of the Rocky Mountain West, we challenge students, one course at a time, to develop those habits of intellect and imagination that will prepare them for learning and leadership throughout their lives.”

