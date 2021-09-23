Colorado college student charged with bringing ‘large cache of loaded weapons’ to campus

A 24-year-old Colorado college student came to campus armed for war.

Robert James Killis was arrested Tuesday afternoon after bringing “a large cache of loaded weapons,” including a semi-automatic rifle and nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition, to Colorado State University Pueblo, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Killis, who has “previous military experience,” had made threats towards the university staff and students, talked about buying body armor, semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and other guns and said that he liked to kill people, witnesses told police.

Detectives began surveilling Killis on Monday and watched him leave an ammunition box on the floorboard of his 2020 Chevy Silverado, as well as a bullet proof vest and a case that appeared large enough to hold a rifle or shotgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

While executing a search warrant, officials found a loaded semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun and a handgun in his truck, as well as “several fully loaded high-capacity magazines set up in a tactical manner,” an ammunition box filled with additional rounds of ammunition and assorted tactical equipment.

In his apartment, police found another handgun with about 100 rounds of ammunition and other “suspicious items.”

“I commend the information coming forward which we acted upon quickly,” Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor said in a statement Wednesday. “By reporting suspicions to our deputies in a timely manner, we were able to quickly investigate and take this person into custody before any harm could be done.”

Extra law enforcement was sent to the college campus Wednesday “out of an overabundance of caution.”

Killis was charged with unlawful carrying/possessing a weapon on a university campus and is being held on a $500,000 bond.