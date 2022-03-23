Colorado commemorates one-year anniversary of supermarket shooting

A mourner leaves flowers and pays tribute the morning after a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper's grocery store on March 23, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado.





Residents of Boulder, Colo., on Tuesday commemorated the one-year anniversary of the city's fatal supermarket shooting with flowers and a moment of silence, The Associated Press reported.

On March 22, 2021, a shooting at Boulder's King Soopers grocery store left 10 people dead. On Tuesday, the newly remodeled store was closed for the day in honor of the victims - three employees, customers and a police officer. A banner that read "We Will Never Forget" hung across the storefront, and 10 white roses were placed outside.

The city held a communitywide moment of silence at 2:30 p.m. local time to mark the approximate time when the suspected shooter, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, entered the store. Another was held at the police department to honor officer Eric Talley, who was killed while responding to the incident.

"The survivors of the attack walk amongst us still," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) echoed a similar sentiment in a Tuesday statement.

"Let today serve as a reminder that moving forward doesn't mean leaving those we've lost behind," he said. "We must never forget the Colorado spirit of strength and resilience demonstrated in our darkest hours."

Last year, psychologists concluded that Alissa was not fit to stand trial, which halted all proceedings indefinitely.