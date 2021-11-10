Colorado county settles civil rights lawsuit that repeatedly mentioned C-SAU for $325,000

A Colorado county has settled a civil rights lawsuit for $325,000 that repeatedly mentioned a controversial contractor who’s provided training at York County Prison and agreed to never hire him or his company again.

Though they had not been named as defendants in the case, CSAU-1 LLC, a “corrections special operations organization” based in Greenville, South Carolina, and its “senior team leader,” Joseph Garcia, were cited more than 60 times in the complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. The acronym stands for Corrections Special Applications Unit.

The Weld County Board of Commissioners agreed to several conditions as part of the settlement, including that it will never again contract with Garcia for training or any companies connected to him.

U.S. District Judge William J. Martínez closed the case on Oct. 28 after the parties reached the agreement.

The York Daily Record/Sunday News obtained a copy of the settlement through a Colorado Open Records Act request.

RELATED: York County commissioners approve 2-year, $252,770 contract with controversial jail trainer

The Weld County Board of Commissioners has settled a civil rights lawsuit that repeatedly mentioned CSAU-1 LLC, a "corrections special operations" organization in Greenville, South Carolina, and its "senior team leader," Joseph Garcia, for $325,000.

On June 23, 2018, Tage Rustgi, a student at the University of Colorado at Boulder, alleged that he was placed in a “detox hold” and taken for “unclear reasons” to the Weld County North Jail Complex. The lawsuit states that he was not charged with a crime.

Deputies, the lawsuit asserts, later fired multiple “concussion explosives” from shotguns in his direction and “smashed his face into the floor while he lay face-down and helpless.”

Garcia, the lawsuit asserted, trained and encouraged staff members to use "intimidation, harassment, aggression, threats of violence, physical violence, and weaponry, to terrify pretrial detainees and other inmates in the jail.”

Weld County Attorney Bruce Barker and Dave Maxted, Rustgi’s attorney, declined to comment.

READ: York County pays $120K for controversial 'Navy SEALS'-like jail trainer. Controversy follows

Story continues

Meanwhile, the York County Board of Commissioners in October approved a two-year, $252,770 contract extension with C-SAU but then decided to hold off on signing the agreement.

That’s after several people spoke out after the vote during public comment and brought up past statements that Garcia has made in interviews.

For instance, Garcia stated on “Talking Lead Podcast” during a discussion about Black Lives Matter that he preferred “Dogs Lives Matter.”

York County Vice President Commissioner Doug Hoke, president of the York County Prison Board of Inspectors, said on Wednesday that the board has not yet signed the contract.

In a statement, York County Prison Warden Adam Ogle has said leaders have “extreme confidence” in the C-SAU program.

CHECK OUT: York County Prison contractor used prisoners in provocative promo videos, email shows

Garcia and his former company, U.S. Corrections Special Operations Group, are referred to in a use of force analysis about the case of Jamal Sutherland, a Black man who died on Jan. 5 while in custody at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center outside Charleston, South Carolina.

The Charleston County Council settled with Sutherland’s family for $10 million. Garcia has adamantly denied that his company and training had anything to do with what happened.

In 2015, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and Worchester County Sheriff’s Office settled a class action lawsuit that named U.S. Corrections Special Operations Group as a defendant for $90,000, according to documents obtained through a Massachusetts Public Records Law request.

ALSO OF INTEREST: York County Prison's controversial trainer was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in British prison

Contact Dylan Segelbaum at 717-771-2102.

Code of ethics to apply to third-party contractors at York County Prison

The York County Prison Board of Inspectors on Wednesday voted to require third-party contractors to sign a code of ethics.

York County Prison Warden Adam Ogle said contractors already have to sign to similar form, but the code is more specific to ethics.

“We wanted to mirror exactly what our staff had,” Ogle said. “This is going to be signed to have a contract with us in general.”

If a contractor violates the code of ethics, there’s an option to cancel a contract, said Don Reihart, York County Prison’s solicitor. But he said he thinks it would have to be a “pretty egregious violation.”

Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services

The York Daily Record/Sunday News has obtained copies of contracts, invoices and training proposals that C-SAU “Senior Team Leader” Joseph Garcia’s former company, U.S. Corrections Special Operations Group, sent to the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

A memo dated June 29, 2017, lists “MD Subject Matter Expert for the MD DOC” under “Awards and Recognitions.”

In an email, Mark Vernarelli, manager of media relations for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, said Garcia taught a class at its training facility in 2009 but has not done any instruction there since.

Vernarelli said there is no designation of “subject matter expert” for the department.

“So neither he, nor anyone else, has been so designated,” Vernarelli said.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: C-SAU: Weld County, Colorado, settles federal lawsuit for $325,000