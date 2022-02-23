Colorado couple gets married at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/2022

A Colorado couple didn't let the cold stop them from having their perfect day. The two went ahead with their outdoor wedding and were married at 2:22 p.m. on 2/2/2022.

