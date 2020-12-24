A Colorado couple, who reported their 6-year-old son had floated away in a flying saucer-shaped balloon and caused emergency responders to scramble to rescue him, has been pardoned

Kelsey Vlamis
balloon boy hoax Richard Heene and Mayumi Heene
Richard Heene and Mayumi Heene walk out of court after their sentencing hearing on December 23, 2009 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Chris Schneider/Getty Images

  • On Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis pardoned the parents convicted in the 2009 "balloon boy" hoax.

  • The couple, Richard and Mayumi Heene, made headlines when they reported their 6-year-old son had accidentally floated away in a homemade helium balloon.

  • News stations aired live footage of the balloon, which resembled a silver flying saucer, floating over northern Colorado for more than an hour, while Colorado National Guard helicopters and emergency responders attempted to rescue the boy.

  • The boy was later found safe at home. The couple pleaded guilty to criminal charges and served brief jail sentences.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The parents convicted in the 2009 "balloon boy" hoax were pardoned by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday, the Denver Post reported.

The couple, Richard and Mayumi Heene, made international headlines in October 2009 when they reported to authorities that their 6-year-old son, Falcon, had floated away in a homemade helium balloon that had accidentally drifted away from their home in Fort Collins, Colorado.

News stations aired live footage of the balloon, which resembled a silver flying saucer, floating over northern Colorado for more than an hour, while Colorado National Guard helicopters and emergency responders attempted to rescue the boy.

When the balloon finally landed, no one was found inside. The boy was later discovered safe at home, hiding in the attic. Officials said the Heene's faked the incident for publicity to bolster their reality TV ambitions, the Associated Press reported.

People became suspicious when, during an interview on CNN, the boy looked to his parents and said, "You said that we did this for a show."

The parents pled guilty to criminal charges following the ordeal, and served brief prison sentences.

Richard Heene spent one month in jail for a felony charge of attempting to influence a public servant, while Mayumi Heene was charged with filing a false report and served 20 days. The family was also ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution.

"You and your wife were involved in a very high profile incident that garnered attention across Colorado and across the country," Polis said in a letter granting the pardon. He also said he trusts "that the legal and social consequences you have suffered in the intervening years will prevent you from ever repeating your past mistakes."

Polis said he hopes the pardon will help Richard Heene in his attempt to get a general contractor license.

The governor also issued pardons or commutations to 20 other people, many of whom were convicted on minor drug crimes, burglary, and forgery, the Post reported.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • How Biden will deal with the Pentagon's generals

    During his 34-year tenure on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which he twice chaired, Biden took a keen interest in military issues, frequently visiting U.S. forces deployed overseas.

  • Government report warns of potential violence and foreign interference during Georgia Senate runoffs

    With the Georgia Senate runoff races just two weeks away, the Department of Homeland Security is warning of the possibility of “ideologically motivated violence” and even a foreign influence campaign as voters prepare to go to the polls, according to a new internal report obtained by Yahoo News.

  • California Covid patient beats roommate to death with oxygen tank

    Authorities have not yet determined motive for attack

  • Kushner pardon revives 'loathsome' tale of tax evasion, sex

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called it “one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes” he ever prosecuted as U.S. attorney. After Charles Kushner discovered his brother-in-law was cooperating with federal authorities, the wealthy real estate executive and father of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared, hatched a scheme for revenge and intimidation. Kushner hired a prostitute to lure his brother-in-law, then arranged to have the encounter in a New Jersey motel room recorded with a hidden camera and the recording sent to his own sister, the man’s wife.

  • Kremlin mocks Navalny for his phone call to alleged member of FSB hit squad

    The Kremlin has mocked Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader, for his claim that he managed to speak to one of the men allegedly involved in a botched plot to kill him earlier this year, saying he has a "Freudian fixation on his own crotch area." Mr Navalny, who spent weeks in a coma after a nerve agent poisoning, on Monday released a bombshell 49-minute-long phone conversation with one of the suspected Russian intelligence agents involved in the August attempt on his life. The man, who apparently thought he was talking to a senior intelligence official, was heard detailing the operation to Mr Navalny and confessing that the FSB was out to kill him. Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, told reporters on Tuesday that he was speaking in a personal capacity but felt it necessary to say that the politician, in his opinion, “has a pronounced persecutory delusion.” “You can also clearly identify certain signs of megalomania,” he said. Mr Peskov also referred to the part of the phone call where the alleged agent tells Mr Navalny at length about his blue underpants smeared with the nerve agent, describing the remarks as a "Freudian fixation on his own crotch and all that."

  • Israel, Arab nations want a say in Biden's Iran negotiations. Here's why his advisers are skeptical.

    Representatives from Israel and several Gulf Arab nations want their countries to have a seat at the table when the Biden administration begins negotiating with Iran next year, Politico reports.Ambassadors to the United States from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain — the countries involved in the Abraham Accords — told Politico they have more at stake than the U.S. and European countries who crafted the original Iran nuclear deal in 2015, and they think the U.S. is in a stronger position now than during the Obama administration. The U.S. would sacrifice leverage by rehashing the old agreement, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer said. If regional partners were included in the negotiations, they believe they could help secure a brand new agreement that not only makes it more challenging for Iran to build a nuclear weapon, but also one that targets its ballistic missiles program and use of proxy militias.Robert Satloff, the executive director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, agrees Biden should not "freeze" the parties out of talks. "After all, what the Biden administration should want is not just an agreement that the Iranians accept, but one that will last," he told Politico.Still, Politico notes, people in Biden's orbit remember Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu working hard to "scuttle the 2015 nuclear agreement, making moves many of them deemed downright insulting" to former President Barack Obama. Therefore, they fear Israel and the Arab states may "act as spoilers" in future talks."Renegotiating everything is just unrealistic to anybody who talks to an Iranian," the official said. "The idea that we have leverage to just start over is nice in theory, but in practice there's no way the Iranians will go for it," one former U.S. official said. "If Biden comes in and that's the stand, the Iranians will be convinced that there's no serious engaging with the U.S." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent Trump shows up too late to his presidency

  • South Dakota’s controversial governor wields flamethrower in Instagram post

    'Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list,’ she wrote.

  • Texas attorney general asked Trump administration to revoke COVID relief funds for Harris County

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Trump administration in the spring to revoke millions of dollars in COVID relief for Harris County, which includes Houston, because the funds were earmarked to expand mail-in voting in the 2020 election.

  • Peru reaches 1 million confirmed coronavirus infections

    Peru passed 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus infection Tuesday, becoming the fifth nation in Latin America to report that number as the region struggles with the pandemic’s economic and health effects. Peru, which has a population of 32 million, was quick to declare lockdown measures in March as the pandemic spread in Europe. More than 37,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Peru.

  • UAE gives exemption for non-halal Pfizer vaccine

    The United Arab Emirates' highest Islamic authority, the UAE Fatwa Council, has ruled that coronavirus vaccines are permissible for Muslims even if they contain pork gelatin. The ruling follows growing alarm that the use of pork gelatin, a common vaccine ingredient, may hamper vaccination among Muslims who consider the consumption of pork products "haram," or forbidden under Islamic law. If there are no alternatives, Council Chairman Sheikh Abdallah bin Bayyah said that the coronavirus vaccines would not be subject to Islam's restrictions on pork because of the higher need to "protect the human body." The council added that in this case, the pork gelatin is considered medicine, not food, with multiple vaccines already shown to be effective against a highly contagious virus that "poses a risk to the entire society. Dubai launched its Covid-19 vaccination programme Wednesday with a senior citizen and a nurse among the first to be inoculated using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the government said. The UAE - which is made up of seven emirates including the capital Abu Dhabi and Dubai - approved the emergency registration of the vaccine on Tuesday, the same day the first batch arrived from abroad, the official WAM news agency reported. Dubai "begins Covid-19 vaccination 'Pfizer-BioNTech' campaign", the Dubai Media Office tweeted, along with pictures of men and women receiving the jab. It added that the first phase of the rollout will target citizens and residents over the age of 60, adults with chronic diseases, people with special needs as well as frontline and other key workers. Along with the elderly man and nurse, a paramedic, a police officer and a driver were among the first to receive the jab in Dubai, which has said vaccination will be "free of charge" for all citizens and residents. The first batch arrived on an Emirates cargo flight from Brussels on Tuesday, WAM said. "It has been our honour to transport these vaccines free of charge on our flight," the airline's chairman and chief executive, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, said in a statement. The Dubai Media Office said that vaccinations will be available at six health authority facilities. Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates had already approved the vaccine developed by Chinese drugs giant Sinopharm, which it said was 86 percent effective. The vaccine produced by US pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech - which proved to be 95 percent effective in late-stage clinical trials - is administered in two doses, 21 days apart. The vaccine must be stored at -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit), a temperature much lower than standard freezers and which forced the company to develop special containers for transport. Taking part in the vaccination campaign remains voluntary in the UAE, but officials have encouraged the population to be inoculated. Two vaccines have undergone third-phase trials in the UAE - the Sinopharm project and Russia's Sputnik-V, named after the Soviet-era satellite. Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in November that he had received an experimental coronavirus vaccine, joining other top UAE officials to take part in the trials. The UAE has so far recorded more than 197,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 645 deaths.

  • Sister Abhaya: Indian priest and nun jailed for murder of convent sister

    A court found the pair killed a young nun after she saw them engaging in illicit sexual activity.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

    On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Before he received the shot, Fauci said he feels “extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy” of the vaccine.

  • Tibetan leader welcomes U.S. bill that reaffirms rights, angering China

    NEW DELHI/BEIJING (Reuters) -The political head of Tibetans in exile on Tuesday welcomed legislation passed by the U.S. Congress that reaffirms the rights of Tibetans to choose a successor to their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, a move that infuriated China. China regards the exiled Dalai Lama as a dangerous "splittist", or separatist, and the latest show of support from the U.S. Congress could increase already tense ties between the two countries. Lobsang Sangay, president of the Tibetan Central Administration (CTA), which is known as the Tibetan government-in-exile, told Reuters Monday's passing by the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate of the Tibet Policy and Support Act (TPSA) was historic.

  • The disappointing downfall of Dr. Deborah Birx

    Along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Birx was seen as a potential counter to Trump and those who abetted his worst impulses.

  • Woman sues after Chicago police drag her from car by hair

    A woman who says she was yanked by her hair from a car by Chicago police during a shopping mall encounter has filed a federal lawsuit against the city. Mia Wright, 25, and four family members claim their civil rights were violated and asserts the May confrontation left her blind in one eye from flying glass caused by police breaking the windows of the car to get to its passengers. “During this attack, Mia Wright could not breathe and was in paralyzing fear as her face and neck were smashed against the concrete ground,” says the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

  • Pfizer and Moderna testing vaccines on UK coronavirus variant

    Drugs giants Pfizer and Moderna are testing their new coronavirus vaccines to see if they work against the new mutated version sweeping across the UK. More than 40 nations have restricted travel from Britain after the Government at the weekend expressed warned that a new, easier to catch variant was running out of control. Some 500,000 high risk people have already been given their first shot of the double-dose Pfizer vaccine in the UK and both vaccines have also been authorised for use in America. "Based on the data to date, we expect that the Moderna vaccine-induced immunity would be protective against the variants recently described in the UK," Moderna said in a statement. "We will be performing additional tests in the coming weeks to confirm this expectation." Pfizer said it is now “generating data” on how well blood samples from people immunized with its vaccine “may be able to neutralize the new strain from the UK.” Ugur Sahin, chief executive of BioNTech which co-produced the Pfizer vaccine said the company was confident the vaccine will be effective against the UK mutation of the coronavirus. If not, he estimated a modified vaccine could be made in six weeks. He told the German Press Agency that although the vaccine had not been tested against the new, more infectious mutation, “scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variant.” “We have already tested the vaccine against around 20 other virus variants with other mutations. The immune response produced by our vaccine has always inactivated all forms of the virus. " Mr Sahin said that even if the current vaccine was found to be ineffective, the company had the infrastructure in place to provide a modified vaccine within six weeks. “In principle the beauty of the messenger technology is that we can directly start to engineer a vaccine which completely mimics this new mutation - we could be able to provide a new vaccine technically within six weeks." Mr Sahin said testing over the next two weeks would determine the vaccine’s effectiveness against the new UK strain of the virus. By Tuesday morning a total of 45 countries were off-limits to all UK travellers, including 23 of the EU's 27 member states. The severity of the bans varies, from from Spain's ban on non-Spanish visitors from Britain, to Croatia's suspension of all flights until January 31. Among overnight additions to the no entry list were Jamaica, Grenada and Dominican Republic. As nations attempted to keep track of any entry of the new variant, it was reported that the first patients in Italy thought to have the new strain were an Italian spy and her husband, a former British army officer. The unnamed woman, 42, works for AISE, the Italian equivalent of MI6. Her 45-year-old husband is understood to have flown into Rome's Fiumicino airport from the UK in the last few days. The former British Army officer, who was reportedly an aide-de-camp to a general, now works for a financial institution in Rome. Both at home, in isolation, and are said to have mild symptoms, but have need declared the country's "patients zero" for the strain. Italy wants to trace and test the estimated 44,000 people who flew in from the UK in December in a bid to discover if any of them are suffering from the mutant strain of Covid-19. The authorities want to locate all the travelers, swab them for the coronavirus, and then trace their family, friends and other contacts - a huge logistical challenge. Some Italian commentators and medical experts have been highly critical of the fact that it took the British authorities so long to publicly announce the discovery of the new strain of the virus. "It is a highly alarming situation caused by the delay in communication by the British authorities," said Corriere della Sera newspaper on Tuesday. Meanwhile Singapore is to ban all short-term visitors with a travel history to the UK or Australia’s New South Wales from midnight on Wednesday. Passengers from these locations will also be unable to transit through Singapore’s Changi international airport. Returning Singaporeans and permanent residents who have travel history to the UK in the last 14 days, will be required to undergo a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival in Singapore, before starting their 14-day quarantine.

  • Missouri couple charged with murder of 4-year-old girl they claimed was possessed by a ‘demon’

    The girl’s father said he knew the couple had been beating her for weeks

  • Should You Be Living in a Hotel?

    7 extended-stay accommodations that transform work-from-home into work-from-anywhereOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The Blackwater guards Trump pardoned were jailed for a massacre of civilians, including 2 kids

    The 15 people President Trump pardoned Tuesday evening include the first two congressmen who endorsed him for president — former Reps. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) and Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), both convicted of financial crimes — two people jailed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, and four private guards working for Blackwater who were serving long sentences for an unprovoked and unnecessary 2007 massacre of civilians in Baghdad's Nisour Square that left 17 Iraqis dead, including two boys, ages 8 and 11.Blackwater, since sold and renamed Academi, is a private military contractor outfit headed at the time by Erik Prince, brother to Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos. The Nisour Square massacre marked a low point in U.S.-Iraqi relations after the 2003 U.S. invasion, and federal prosecutors spent years bringing the four Blackwater guards — Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard — to justice.After a federal judge in 2009 dismissed the first murder and manslaughter convictions of the Blackwater contractors, ruling the evidence was tainted, then-Vice President Joe Biden said at a press conference in Baghdad that the men had not been acquitted and the U.S. would appeal the decision. "In subsequent years, as the case continued, the contractors became known in conservative media as the 'Biden Four,'" The Washington Post reports. Slatten was eventually sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, while the other three were convicted of manslaughter and given sentences of 12 to 15 years."Campaigns urging that the four receive presidential pardons began in earnest last year, most arguing that the men were veterans still in engaged in quasi military duties," the Post reports, noting that Trump has already pardoned two Army officers convicted or awaiting trial on murder charges for shooting Afghan civilians. In a 2009 column at Fox News, Duncan Hunter — still in Congress — called "the Biden Four" brave "political pawns" who were "sent to prison for doing their jobs."More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent Trump shows up too late to his presidency

  • UPS driver dies after assault; co-worker taken into custody

    A UPS employee sought in a deadly assault on a co-worker was taken into custody Wednesday, Connecticut state police said. The suspect, Elijah David Bertrand, 19, had been the target of search since Tuesday night when a fellow UPS worker, Nathan Burk, was found suffering from injuries. The two men apparently were riding in the same vehicle before the assault, Connecticut State Police Trooper Joseu Dorelus said at a news conference.